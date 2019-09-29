Weekly Market Preview: Three Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (COST, PEP, SFIX)

A potential curb on U.S. investments in China sent stocks lower on Friday, which in turn resulted in the second straight week of losses for the market. Aside from mixed economic data, investors are trying to reconcile a report that the Trump administration is looking to reduce U.S. portfolio inflows into China.

The potential impact on the news is not yet known. But any developments that suggests there’s U.S.-China tensions, particularly ahead of planned trade talks in mid-October, will rattle expectations of a positive outcome. Marc Pfeffer, Chief Investment Strategist at CLS Investment, believes that any plan by the Trump administration that would adversely impact capital flows into China would be a “dangerous foray into a totally different venue” of the trade discussions. He cautioned that this could also be a way for the U.S. to gain leverage in trade negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday gave up 70.87 points or 0.26%, to close at 26,820.25, while S&P 500 index declined 15.83 points, or 0.53%, to close at 2,961.79. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gave up 91.03 points, or 1.13%, to end Friday’s session at 7,939.63. It wasn’t just U.S. stocks that suffered on the news, however. Chinese tech giants Alibaba (BABA) lost more than 5% on Friday, while Baidu (BIDU) was lower by almost 4%. Both Chinese bellwethers are seen as strong gauges for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. But all of this could change in a few weeks.

Chinese negotiators are scheduled on Oct. 10-11 in Washington, according to CNBC. The trade talks will be accompanied by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who will lead the delegation from Beijing. Among the negotiating topics, Chinese officials are expected to discuss increased purchases of U.S. goods. As much as I want to believe something meaningful will result from these discussions, we have to remember that we’ve been here before on a few occasions and have not been able to seal a deal, including addressing China’s approach to intellectual property rights.

All told, the market will be in a wait-and-see mode for the next several sessions, especially given the fact that we are still not far from recent highs. In a few weeks the Q3 earnings season will kick off and that should serve as a catalyst for any new highs the market delivers. As for this week, here are three stocks that I’ll be watching.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Oct. 1

Wall Street expects Stitch Fix to earn 4 cents per share on revenue of $432.28 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 18 cents per share on revenue of $318.3 million.

What to watch: Is now the time to buy Stitch Fix shares? The online tailor has seen its stock fall more than 60% from its 52-week high of $46.67 to its recent value of around $18 per share. Competitive pressures from the likes of Amazon (AMZN) has been cited as reasons for the selloff. When the company reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 financial numbers on Tuesday, Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake, who has done a solid job growing the company’s active clients base, must convince a skeptical analysts community that the subscription fashion retailer can be profitable.

PepsiCo (PEP) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Oct. 3

Wall Street expects PepsiCo to deliver EPS of $1.50 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.59 per share on $16.48 billion in revenue.

What to watch: The company is adjusting to consumers’ need for healthier beverage choices with low salt, low sugar, and more natural ingredients. The stock, meanwhile, has exceeded all expectations and trade near 52-week highs, outperforming the struggles of the consumer packaged goods space. While Pepsi has benefited from its Frito Lay businesses, investors are now paying 22 times forward earnings for the stock. On Thursday the company will need to erase fears about its growth drivers and deliver the type of outlook that suggests investors’ confidence about its competitive position relative to Coca-Cola (KO) is warranted.

Costco (COST) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Oct. 3

Wall Street expects Costco to earn $2.54 per share on revenue of $47.61 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.36 per share on revenue of $44.41 billion.

What to watch: The largest warehouse retailer in the U.S. will report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings Thursday after the closing bell. Costco’s earnings profile has made it a standout in retail over the years, with a business model that most analysts continue to praise. The stock has surged more than 40% year to date and the gains are expected to continue on the back of a double-digit percentage rise in net revenue, while same-store sales is expected to surpass Street estimates. Costco is still finding ways to grow its membership total and, at the same time, getting its club members to spend more.

