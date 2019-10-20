Weekly Market Preview: Tech Third Quarter Earnings In The Spotlight (AMZN, INTC, IRBT, MSFT, TSLA)

Despite worries about global economic growth, third quarter earnings has started with a bang. Of the 15% of S&P 500 index companies that have reported Q3 results to this point, about 84% of those companies have delivered earnings per share above Street forecast. Of that total, some 64% of the companies have topped their revenue projections.

These earnings report trends bode well for the remaining 85% S&P 500 index companies that have yet to report, including several tech heavyweights that are on deck for this coming week. Ahead of these reports, the market is taking a somewhat cautious approach as evidenced by the 255-point decline Friday in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Dow component Boeing (BA), which fell 6.8%, accounted for about 60% of that plunge in the price-weighted index, erasing the Dow’s gains for the week.

On Friday the S&P 500 index also was under pressure, losing 11.75 points or 0.39% to close at 2,986.2, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined 67.31 points or 0.83% to close 8,089.54. Even with Friday’s declines, stocks are still just 3% off their record highs, driven by the strength of the consumer. Bank earnings this week, which revealed solid loan growth and spending, underscored the the health of the U.S. consumer, which remains a strong catalyst for higher stock prices. The Fed, which will meet in two weeks to decide on interest rates, can be another impetus.

The market broadly expected the Fed, which has questioned its own ability to battle the risk of a sharper slowdown, to cut interest rates again. Fed-funds futures traders are betting on a 50% chance of a quarter-point move, which is high given that Q3 earnings expectations might not be as bad as feared. This coming week, tech titans will step up to the plate to announce their results. And a few beat-and-raise reports could renew excitement about where equities may head in the last quarter of the year. Here are the tech names to keep an eye on.

iRobot (IRBT) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Oct. 22

Wall Street expects iRobot to earn 52 cents per share on revenue of $259.38 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were $1.12 per share on $264.53 million in revenue.

What to watch: IRBT stock has been under heavy selling pressure, plunging more than 60% since April and trades at about of third of its 52-week high of $132.88. The stock fell some 15% after its second quarter earnings, during which it lowered full-year forecasts due to the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China. What’s more, the company has begun to face increased competition in the home robot space from the likes of Shark, which is gaining market share by lowering product prices. On Tuesday iRobot management can reverse the trend if it can issue confident guidance, along with a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Tesla (TSLA) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Oct. 23

Wall Street expects Tesla to report a per-share loss of 41 cents on revenue of $6.34 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.90 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion.

What to watch: Tesla earlier this week received the green light from China's industry ministry to begin production at the $2 billion Gigafactory the company is building in Shanghai, which is significant given that this is the first fully-foreign owned car plant in China. Reports suggest production could begin within the next few weeks and Tesla plans to produce at minimum 1,000 Model 3 vehicles per week. Not only does the new factory give Tesla access to China, it will help the company avoid higher import tariffs that are imposed on cars made in the U.S. And this gives Tesla a major advantage over its competitors that operate in China — the world's biggest car market.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Oct. 23

Wall Street expects Microsoft to earn $1.24 per share on revenue of $32.23 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were $1.14 per share on $29.1 billion in revenue.

What to watch: The strength of Microsoft’s Commercial Cloud business has been, and will continue to be, the catalyst for the stock’s strong return in 2019 (up 35%, while trading near 52-week highs), besting the 18% rise in the S&P 500 index. What the software giant forecasts for its cloud service, Azure, will be the key factor in determining whether the Microsoft maintains its leading trillion-dollar market cap after its earnings report. In Q4 Azure revenue surged 64%, keeping its status as the company’s fastest-growing segment. On Wednesday investors will want some evidence that Azure can continue to chip away at Amazon’s lead in the public cloud market.

Amazon (AMZN) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Oct. 24

Wall Street expects Amazon to earn $4.60 per share on revenue of $68.79 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $5.75 per share on revenue of $56.58 billion.

What to watch: The e-commerce and cloud computing giant, which saw its stock peak a year go, has traded in a tight range, bouncing between $1,800 to $2,000 over the past twelve months. The company’s EPS miss in Q2 didn’t help. Nor has regulatory scrutiny it has received regarding proposed breakup of its platform. However, strong top line growth on Thursday and a solid earnings beat could catalyze the stock near-term. Analysts believe Amazon’s one-day shipping initiative will continue to drive revenue acceleration through the rest of the year. How investors react to the stock remains to be seen.

Intel (INTC) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Oct. 24

Wall Street expects Intel to earn $1.22 per share on revenue of $19.01 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.08 per share on revenue of $17.05 billion.

What to watch: Intel shares have underperformed the market so far in 2019, rising just 10%, compared to a 18% rise in the S&P 500 index. The company has suffered due to increased competition from AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) as well as during the overall downturn in the broader semiconductor industry, which relies on larger market spending cycles. But with the stock down about 15% from its 52-week high, there’s still a lot to like about Intel’s long-term strength, namely the company’s strong diversification into businesses beyond the realm of PCs and servers, including its Mobileye and Internet of Things units.

