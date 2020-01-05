Weekly Market Preview: Stocks Fall Amid Middle East Tensions; Time To Buy?

Last week, I asked “how high will the markets rise in 2020, assuming the markets rise at all?” After a record-breaking 2019, investors are, understandably, cautious that the end of this decade-long bull run we have enjoyed is imminent. The manner in which stocks declined on Friday will only accentuate those fears. But does it answer the question: is the bull run finally over?

The holiday-shortened week didn’t end the way investors hoped. Stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 233.92 points, or 0.81% to close at 28,634.88. As it stands, this is the Dow’s worst-performing trading session in four weeks. The S&P 500 index declined 0.71% to end the day at 3,234.85, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which suffered its worst performance since Dec. 2, closed 0.79% lower at 9,020.77.

All three major averages were pressured by rising Middle East tensions and weak U.S. factory data — though all three major benchmarks finished Friday’s session off their lows. Investors looked for safety after the price of oil surged 3% amid reports late Thursday night of the assassination of top Iranian military leader Gen. Qasem Soleimani via airstrike, which the Pentagon said was done to supposedly prevent future Iranian attacks.

The question now is, how will the markets fare in the coming week, particularly amid fears of further escalation between the two countries? The likelihood of a targeted retaliation by Iran will be an overhang and present a level of uncertainty for investors. This is because Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, who has declared three days of mourning for Soleimani’s death, has also promised that a “hard revenge awaits criminals,” responsible for the attack.

In the meantime, the Pentagon said Friday afternoon it was dispatching more than 3,000 additional troops to the Middle East, while the U.S. Embassy in Iraq advised U.S. citizens in the country to leave immediately. While the markets can’t know when Iran will retaliate, it’s hard to imagine that investors will have any appetite for risk until there is more clarity or some assurance of de-escalation. This is especially since this scenario is certain to put upward pressure on oil prices.

Accordingly, in the coming week, we are likely to see a move towards safe havens, including gold and U.S. Treasuries and a decline in risky assets. Some of this was evidenced by the fact that Apple (AAPL) shares fell abut 1% Friday — a day after hitting $300 per share for the first time. Airline stocks were also under pressure amid the threat of higher oil prices. American Airlines (AAL) declined about 5%, while United Airlines (UAL) and Delta Airlines (DAL) fell 2.05% and 1.66%, respectively.

Stocks were also pressured by Friday’s U.S. manufacturing data, which came in worse-than-expected, which suggests risks to economic growth. December’s U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 47.2%, according to the Institute for Supply Management, falling short of the 48.8% reading analysts were looking for. December’s number is a decline from a reading of 48.1% in November and its lowered reading in almost a decade for the closely-watched gauge of economic growth.

To be sure, the shortfall does not imply imminent danger. But when factored with the tension that is now present in the Middle East, combined with the effect of rising gas prices, it creates an environment of deep uncertainty that was not expected to start the new year, particularly as it seems the market was just getting its act together as it relates to the U.S.-China trade war.

As it stands, investors, particularly those who have felt uneasy about stocks sitting all-time highs, should expects some volatility in the in the near term and possibly in the weeks and months ahead. With stocks closing out 2019 with such momentum, caution should be the recommended approach. And with the Q4 earnings season right around the corner, this puts CEOs in a position to justify what some analysts see as “lofty valuations” by guiding 2020 with even with greater confidence than in 2019.

