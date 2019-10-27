Weekly Market Preview: Seven Stock to Watch For the Coming Week (AAPL, AMD, BABA, BYND, FB, SBUX, GOOGL)

Progress on a "phase 1" U.S.-China trade deal drove the S&P 500 to its second-highest close in history Friday. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday and reports suggests the two sides will speak again in the near future, driving investor optimism that a potential U.S.-China trade deal could be reached sooner rather than later.

The news sent stocks higher on Friday, lead by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which rose 152.53 points to close at 26,958.06, a gain of 0.6%, while the S&P 500 index added 12.26 points, or 0.4% to close at 3,022.55. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 57.32 points or 0.7% to close at 8,243.12. As it stands, the S&P 500 is just 0.1% away from its record close of 3,025.86 on July 26, 2019, suggesting investors have regained their appetite for risk. The Dow, meanwhile, is only 1.5% off its all-time record close of 27,359.16, which it also set in July.

It would appear worries about global economic growth has now been surpassed by excitement about trade stability. It also helps that third quarter earnings has started with a bang, driven by, among other areas, renewed optimism in semiconductors. Namely, Intel (INTC), which saw a 8% jump in its stock after its delivered strong Q3 earnings and raised its full-year outlook. This coming week, more earnings will come from several tech heavyweights which should further fuel the momentum. Here are the names to keep an eye on.

Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) - Reports after the close, Monday, Oct. 28

Wall Street expects Alphabet to earn $12.38 per share on revenue of $40.32 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $13.06 per share on revenue of $33.74 billion.

What to watch: After a disappointing Q1, the tech conglomerate bounced back in Q2, reporting a top- and bottom-line beat, driven by strong Cloud growth. Q2 revenues rose 19% over the year to $38.9 billion, beating estimates of $38.15 billion, while EPS grew 21% to $14.21, compared with consensus of $11.30. Other Google revenues that includes Cloud revenue surged 40% to $6.18 billion. The company continues to invest in improving its Cloud offerings, Anthos, which is driving more customer adoption, particularly in the financial services sector. On Monday investors will be eager to learn whether the company’s Cloud position is ready to take on leaders Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Reports after the close, Monday, Oct. 28

Wall Street expects Beyond Meat to earn 3 cents per share on revenue of $82.23 million. This compares to last quarter’s loss of 24 cents per share on revenue of $67.25 million.

What to watch: Beyond Meat stock has lost some sizzle, falling 27% over the past month. Notably, this is even though McDonald’s (MCD) — the world’s largest restaurant chain — recently announced plans to test some Beyond Meat burgers as selects locations. Beyond Meat stock, which has skyrocketed from a $25 IPO pricing to over around $240, closed Friday at $100.81, down some 59% from its high. There are concerns about valuation and the company’s ability to grow in a market where larger players like Tyson Foods (TSN) and Hormel Foods (HRL) exist. On Monday the company must affirm the belief that it can successfully disrupt the traditional meat marketplace and outline its path towards profitability.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Oct. 29

Wall Street expects AMD to earn 18 cents per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were 13 cents per share on $1.65 billion in revenue.

What to watch: Expectations are high for AMD, driven by better-than-expected results from rival Intel. AMD shares have been on fire for much of the year, skyrocketing some 77% year to date, crushing the 22% rise in the S&P 500 index. AMD’s popularity has been driven by several factors, namely the improving business conditions and its diverse range of products for growing markets such as client CPUs, server CPUs and GPUs for data centers and gamers. The recent entry in the realm of gaming by Apple and Google have magnified the company’s growth potential. And this is despite intense competition from Nvidia (NVDA). Can AMD’s earnings and guidance Tuesday keep the momentum going?

Apple (AAPL) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Oct. 30

Wall Street expects Apple to earn $2.84 per share on revenue of $62.91 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.91 per share on revenue of $62.9 billion.

What to watch: Wednesday’s Q4 results will cap off a fiscal year in which Apple’s top- and bottom-lines numbers are both expected to decline on an annualized basis, which hasn’t happened in almost 30 years. It doesn’t appear to matter. Apple earlier this month not only regained the $1T market cap threshold, it regained its status as the world’s largest publicly-traded company, topping Microsoft. Apple shares, which reached all-time highs Friday, closed at $246.58 with a market cap of $1.114 trillion, about $40 million higher than Microsoft. Apple’s momentum stems in part from the company’s new iPhones and services offerings. It also helps that the company looks to be in good standing in China — its second-largest market.

Facebook (FB) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Oct. 30

Wall Street expects Facebook to earn $1.91 per share on revenue of $17.36 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.76 per share on revenue of $13.73 billion.

What to watch: Issues surrounding data privacy and antitrust regulatory probes have kept Facebook at the center of more controversy for the past two years. Despite headline risk, FB stock has risen 43% year to date, besting the 22% return in the S&P 500 index, suggesting investors seem little swayed as long as the company maintains its user growth metrics, namely its monthly active users (MAU), and more importantly, its average revenue per user (ARPU). In the Q2 MAU rose 8% to 2.41 billion and the company now has 2.1 billion in its service "family" (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger) every day on average, while reporting 2.7 billion use one of the family each month.

Starbucks (SBUX) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Oct. 30

Wall Street expects Starbucks to earn 70 cents per share on revenue of $6.68 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 62 cents per share on revenue of $6.3 billion.

What to watch: With Starbucks shares up nearly 42% over the past year, is it time to take money off the table? On Wednesday investors will be looking for signs that the company's long-term growth story remains intact. Wall Street expects Starbucks’ Q4 revenue to rise. Although there are concerns regarding whether the company has saturated its market, Starbucks' same-store sales have risen at a steady rate. Last quarter, global same-store-sales rose 6%, smashing the better-than 4.0% consensus estimates. Analysts will look to see if these strong trends can continue, particularly in China.

Alibaba (BABA) - Reports before the open, Friday, Oct. 1

Wall Street expects Alibaba to earn $1.50 per share on revenue of $16.46 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.40 per share on revenue of $12.4 billion.

What to watch: Alibaba shares have fallen 7% over the past six months, compared to a 3% rise for the S&P 500 index. Is this an ideal time to buy? BABA’s recent investments, particularly its "new retail" efforts aimed at merging elements of online and offline commerce, are poised to pay off. The Chinese e-commerce and cloud giant has rolled out various products aimed at meeting the needs of customers who are migrating more towards the realm of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Internet of Things. BABA’s integrated ecosystem spanning from e-commerce, new retail, cloud, consumer services, and FinTech will allow the company to maintain its dominant market share in China. On Friday the company must give investors a reason to believe in the stock.

