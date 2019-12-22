Weekly Market Preview: It’s The Most Wonderful Time(s) Of The Year

The “most wonderful time of the year” might be on Wednesday, but investors didn’t need to wait for Santa to unwrap the many gifts the market has delivered through the year. Sure, there were times when it felt like every investor (particularly those who were bullish) made the naughty list. But, as I have said throughout the year, optimism would prevail. And the market proved to be the gift that kept on giving. Will it continue?

Thanks to the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, resolution on the direction of Brexit and better-than-expected manufacturing and housing data, 2019 will end in euphoric fashion, closing out the decade’s last full week of trading on an impressive note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.13 points on Friday, or 0.3%, to close at 28,455. The S&P 500 index added 15.85 points, or 0.5% to close 3,221.22, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index logged an additional 37.74 points, or 0.4%, to close at 8,924.96.

Notably, the Dow, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq all ended at record closing highs. The S&P 500, which on Friday rose for seventh time in its last eight trading sessions, has now risen for four consecutive weeks and is up an impressive 27% year to date in 2019. To put the S&P’s performance into context, the benchmark is having such a dominant performance it can potentially surpass its 2013 returns when it rose 32.39%. Doing so would be its best performance in more than two decades.

And here’s the thing: the S&P’s performance would still pale compared to the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which has crushed it all year, producing year-to-date returns of about 33%, according to FactSet data. Driven by a 77% rise in Apple (AAPL) and a 57% rise in Facebook (FB), FAANG stocks have been the main catalysts for the Nasdaq's performance. Netflix (NFLX), which struggled for much of the year amid competitive fears from Disney (DIS), rebounded impressively, notching 26% gains through Friday.

Meanwhile, in what seems like an afterthought compared to the S&P and the Nasdaq, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has returned 21% this year — which would be a great year in any other year.

The question is, will this rally last as we head into the New Year?

The holiday shopping season could potentially drive stocks higher. We'll get clearer answers to that question in a couple of weeks when the fourth quarter earnings season gets in full swing.

Investors will then look to see the extent to which stocks can rise in a manner that suggests confidence in 2020 can mirror 2019 — a year in which the markets were blessed with the right ingredients. Not only did 2019 have accommodative monetary and fiscal policy by Federal Reserve, investor confidence was strengthened with a solid labor market where unemployment remained at historic lows and average hour wages also rose, according to Department of Labor. The market was also propped up by a stabilization in the manufacturing.

Regardless of which aisle you’re standing on, bull or bear, some important decisions will need to be made, especially if you’re looking to correct some portfolio mistakes such as FedEx (FDX), Boeing (BA) and Pfizer (PFE) or repeat your winners. Forever the optimist, I will look for opportunities to buy stocks. Some of the market’s best stocks, despite trading at 52-week highs, still offer enormous long-term value.

By contrast, stocks that have relatively underperformed the market are seemingly on sale and trading at discounted share prices. A name like Amazon (AMZN) comes to mind. Considering that e-commerce accounts for 10% of total U.S. retail revenues, Amazon’s king of e-commerce status suggests it belongs underneath every Christmas tree.

All told, while the official “most wonderful time of the year" might be three days away, investors have had several of them throughout 2019. And, for me, all I want under my tree is the promise of continued economic expansion in 2020.

