Weekly Market Preview: Four Stocks To Watch (IBM, CMCSA, INTC, NFLX)

Thanks to the bevy of positive earnings releases and more data related to the strength of the U.S. economy, the buying appetite for stocks is seemingly “all-you-can-eat.” But at what point should we push away from the table, loosen up the belt and allow the meal to digest?

With stocks trading at record highs, the question of whether the market is overheated keeps coming up, particularly as Google-parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) just joined the $1 trillion club, closing above that market capitalization mark on Friday after rising more than 2%. Google now joins Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) in that esteemed category.

Thanks to bullish economic data and optimism surrounding trade, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index closed at all-time highs for the third consecutive day. Led by the aforementioned Apple and Microsoft, the Dow on Friday rose 50.46 points, or 0.17%, to close at 29,348, while the S&P added 12.81 points, or 0.39%, to close at 3,329.62. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index, climbed 31.81 points, or 0.34%, to close at 9,388.94.

Investors remain excited not only about the earnings that have been reported thus far, namely from the banks, but that there continues to be strong market sentiment about U.S. home construction, which according to the Commerce Department, rose 17% from November, topping consensus expectations. For those who are looking ahead, this is certainly good news for the likes of Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s (LOW) which relies and upbeat home construction into their forecasts.

What’s more, housing is arguably one of the most important data metrics used by economists to gauge the overall health of the economy. As long as the data remains strong, particularly in this low interest rate environment, the consumer (homebuyers in particular) will continue to fuel economic growth. And that’s good for corporate revenue and profits, which explains, among other things, why the Dow has been up for five of the past six weeks.

Can the rally continue, particularly with the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 reaching 19 — well above historical averages? We will get an answer to this question this week when Q1 and full-year 2020 guidance are issued from the companies which will report their results. Here are the names to keep an eye on.

IBM (IBM) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Jan. 21

Wall Street expects IBM to earn $4.69 per share on revenue of $21.63 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were $4.87 per share on $21.76 billion in revenue.

What to watch: Shares of IBM didn’t excite anyone in 2019, though they performed relatively well, rising 24% despite underperforming the S&P 500’s 31.5% rise. The blue chip company is attempting to transform itself for the new age, but it continues to attract doubters. More recently, doubt has come from Katy Huberty, analyst at Morgan Stanley. Citing the company’s inability to generate sales growth in its software and services businesses, Huberty on Friday downgraded IBM to Equal-weight from Overweight with a $155 price target for the stock. “With signs of deceleration at core IBM, we see long-term revenue growth as less likely without a more meaningful shift in the portfolio,” Huberty wrote. The main question heading into the quarter is, will IBM’s newer businesses grow to offset the decline in its legacy operations?

Netflix (NFLX) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Jan. 21

Wall Street expects Netflix to earn 52 cents per share on revenue of $5.45 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were 30 cents per share on $4.19 billion in revenue.

What to watch: As is often the case, Neflix’s Q4 results will be the first among its FAANG peers — Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG , GOOGL) — all of which are trading near all-time highs. Netflix stock, meanwhile, has reversed course, falling some 6% in six months and down 4% over the past year. The movie streaming giant is facing stiffer competition not only from the existing players such as Amazon and Hulu, but also from new platforms from Disney (DIS) and Apple, which has caused investors to re-evaluate Netflix’s long-term growth potential. While analysts remain positive that Netflix’s first-mover advantage won’t disrupt its growth story, the company on Tuesday must do its part to affirm that level of confidence by delivering not only strong subscriber additions for both domestic and international markets, but also upbeat guidance.

Comcast (CMCSA) - Reports before the open, Wednesday, Jan. 22

Wall Street expects Comcast to earn 76 cents per share on revenue of $28.18 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were 64 cents per share on $27.85 billion in revenue.

What to watch: The hottest topic surrounding Comcast’s earnings will be how the company, which still owns a stake in Hulu, plans to compete in the streaming wars with the likes of Netflix, Apple, Disney, among others. Wall Street seems optimistic that the company's Peacock video-streaming service, which will be both ad-supported (competing with YouTube, Hulu, Pluto and the pay TV bundle) and subscription-based (monthly plans for $5 and $10), can stand out. The $5 monthly plan will include targeted ads to consumers, while the premium, $10 monthly plan has no ads. Investors will be eager to hear what the management says about subscription expectations and how streaming revenues can boost the bottom line.

Intel (INTC) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Jan. 23

Wall Street expects Intel to earn $1.25 per share on revenue of $19.22 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.28 per share on revenue of $18.66 billion.

What to watch: Intel shares have been on fire, rising some 20% over the past six months. Indeed, the company has suffered due to increased competition from AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA), but there’s still a lot to like about Intel’s long-term strength, namely the company’s strong diversification into businesses beyond the realm of PCs and servers, including its Mobileye and Internet of Things units. What’s more, the company has topped analysts profit expectations in six of the past seven quarters. There’s a good chance that another beat is in store Thursday. Recently analysts at Citi raised its Intel price target from $53 to $60, expecting the company to surpass consensus estimates on Thursday. Part of the upside “will come from double ordering since CPU supplies remain tight,” noted Citi.

