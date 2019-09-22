Weekly Market Preview: Four Stocks to Watch For the Coming Week (ACN, BB, NKE, MU)

Pessimism over trade negotiations between the U.S. and China sent stocks lower on Friday, erasing triple-digit gains. Investors feared trade talks had stalled as the Chinese trade delegation decided to cancel a planned visit to various U.S. farms located in Montana and Nebraska. This perceived lack of progress on trade suggests a prolonged period before a deal is struck.

On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 160.60 point lower to end the session at 26,934, while the S&P 500 index lost 15 points, or about 0.5% to end 2,991.90 and the Nasdaq Composite, gave up roughly 65 points, or 0.8% to end the day at 8,118. It remains to be seen what ultimately happens on the trade front, but the visit to the farmers were meant as a preemptive gesture of understanding at which point senior Chinese trade officials could then outline terms of a broader deal sometime next month.

Stocks were further impacted after President Donald Trump said his administration was not interested in a partial trade deal — one that was believed could loosen restrictions on Chinese imports in exchange for greater purchases of U.S. agricultural goods. Much of the declines on Friday were lead by tech and consumer discretionary stocks. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) — home to the likes of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) was lower by 1.5%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) gave up 1.47%.

It seems stocks will be in a see-saw mode until a handshake happens between the U.S. and China. It’s the only remaining catalyst left. That, and until third quarter earnings, along with corporate guidance, gets underway. For now, here are four stocks that I’ll be watching this coming week.

BlackBerry (BB) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Sept. 24

Wall Street expects the company to lose a penny per share on revenue of $265.7 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 4 cents per share on revenue of $214 million.

What to watch: Can revenue continue to rise? The company believes it has an enormous opportunity to service customers in need of device security as the number of connected devices grow over the next several years, especially given the rate at which cyberattacks on mobile and traditional devices have grown recently. In Q2 BlackBerry’s new Government Mobility Suite received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready status. BlackBerry is deep ties to the U.S. government sector gives it tons of credibility in terms of its next-generation cybersecurity capabilities. Investors will want to know can that relationship translate into growth.

Nike (NKE) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Sept. 24

Wall Street expects the company to earn 70 cents per share on revenue of $10.44 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 67 cents per share on revenue of $9.95 billion.

What to watch: What sort of impact has the trade war between the U.S. and China had on Nike’s operations? China is the company’s second-largest market and an estimated 26% of Nike shoes and apparel are manufactured in China. Nike might not have a reason to be worried, according to Sam Poser, analysts at Susquehanna Financial Group, who says less than 10% of these goods make it to the U.S. and subject to the tariffs. Poser, who has a positive rating on Nike stock with a $100 target, says, “We believe exposure to China in the aforementioned categories that are imported to the U.S. has likely declined even further since the issuance of the 10-K nearly one year ago.” Investors will hope he’s right.

Accenture (ACN) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Sept. 26

Wall Street expects Accenture to earn $1.71 per share on revenue of $11.08 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.58 per share on revenue of $10.15 billion.

What to watch: Accenture shares have soared about 34% year to date, besting 30% rise of its industry and the 17% increase of the S&P 500 index. The IT consulting giant has been rewarded for timely M&A deals, which has booted its top line. But can its recent acquisition sustain the enthusiasm? The company recently closed its deal for Pragsis Bidoop — a provider of big data and AI solutions, machine learning and advanced predictive models. This move further strengthen Accenture’s Applied Intelligence’s capabilities and the company’s ability to deliver analytics and automation solutions to its enterprise clients.

Micron (MU) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Sept. 26

Wall Street expects Micron to earn 48 cents per share on revenue of $4.56 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.53 per share on revenue of $8.44 billion.

What to watch: Improved DRAM pricing have re-ignited shares of Micron, which has risen more than 11% in the last thirty days. And there’s more where that came from, according to J.P. Morgan analyst Harlan Sur. While affirming his Overweight rating on MU stock, Sur raised his price target by 30% to $65. The analyst also boosted his fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS estimate to $2.60 from $1.34, nearly doubling his expectations. In other words, the time to sell Micron has already come and gone. On Thursday the company must affirm this confidence and guide in a manner that suggests the boom-and-bust cyclical of the memory chip business is now on the boom side.

