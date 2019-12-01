Weekly Market Preview: Four Stocks To Watch (CRM, DOCU, ZM, ZS)

Stocks closed lower on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak for the major averages. It would seem investors have decided to pause to asses the potential impact of the bill supporting Hong Kong protesters that was signed Wednesday by President Donald Trump. The major question on the mind of investors, how will this affect U.S.-China trade relations?

Investors are nonetheless taking a wait-and-see attitude. On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.59 points, or about 0.4%, to close at 28,051.41. The S&P 500 SPX slipped 12.65 points, or 0.4%, to finish at 3.140.98, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gave up 39.7 points, or 0.5%, to end the session at 8.665.47. Despite the declines, the indexes ended higher for the week, led by Nasdaq which gained 1.7%, followed the 1% rise of the S&P 500 and Dow which added 0.6%.

While investors might have some anxiety about the trade, reports suggests Chinese officials have sought to separate geopolitics from trade, according to the Wall Street Journal report, which suggested a phase one trade deal — which needs to be signed before the Dec. 15 deadline for a new round of import U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods — is still possible despite the passage of the Hong Kong bill.

In other words, there is still reason for optimism as all three benchmarks trade near record highs. For the month, Nasdaq was the biggest winner, gaining 4.5%, followed by the Dow which climbed 3.7%, and S&P which rose 3.4%. Collectively, November was the strongest in terms of percentage returns for the averages in six months. And as long as corporate earnings and guidance remain on their trajectory, the gains are likely to continue. As such, here are this week’s stocks to keep an eye on.

Salesforce (CRM) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Dec. 3

Wall Street expects Salesforce to earn 66 cents per share on revenue of $4.45 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 61 cents per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

What to watch: Can Salesforce stock finally break out? While the cloud giant has seen its shares rise 18% year to date, it trails the S&P 500’s 24% rise and the 40% surge in the broader software sector. Salesforce’s customer relationship management services are a must-have for companies looking to add capabilities such as sales, marketing, e-commerce and analytics to grow their businesses. Salesforce stock is currently trading around 5% below its 52-week high of $167.56. For the shares to break to new highs and catch the broader software market, Salesforce’s guidance and its billings forecast for fiscal 2021 will be the metrics to keep an eye on.

Zscaler (ZS) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Dec. 3

Wall Street expects Zscaler to earn 1 cent per share on revenue of $89.79 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 1 cent per share on revenue of $63.3 million.

What to watch: Zscaler has grown to become the biggest provider of cloud-based web security gateway on the market. The company’s cloud platform enables customers to route data traffic to external data centers where Zscaler houses its software tools. But the cybersecurity specialist has seen its stock fall back to earth after the shares doubled a year ago. Since reaching an intraday all-time high of $89.54 set on July 26, Zscaler stock has sold, losing 26% in the past six months. It seems investors have grown concerned over increased competition and the extent to which Zscaler's sales channels can continue to drive top-line growth. On the bright side, the shares are still up 33% year to date. Can its results on Tuesday support a higher price?

DocuSign (DOCU) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Dec. 5

Wall Street expects DocuSign to earn 3 cents per share on revenue of $239.86 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 0 cents per share on revenue of $173.55 million.

What to watch: Investors who missed the buying opportunity when I last spoke about this company must now buying it at a more expensive price. DocuSign provides individuals and businesses the ability to digitize an agreement process. Owing to consecutive strong earnings reports, DocuSign has crushed the market, yielding 77% returns so far in 2019. This includes 20% surge following its second quarter results, which saw Q2 Subscription revenue surging 39% to $221 million, while Professional services and other revenue gained 72% to $15 million. And given the company’s projected growth rate, there is no sign of slowing down. One of the most successful IPOs of the 2018, DocuSign on Thursday must continue to show not only a re-acceleration of revenue but also outline its path towards profitability.

Zoom Video (ZM) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Dec. 5

Wall Street expects Zoom to earn 3 cents per share on revenue of $154.86 million. This compares to the previous quarter when earnings came to 8 cent per share on revenue of $145.83 million.

What to watch: Zoom aims to disrupt the video conferencing market, which, is riddled with technical issues despite a decade-long attempts by larger players to simplify the experience. Some 90% of all virtual meetings within corporations still utilize only audio as business opt to avoid the hassle often associated with integrating video. Zoom’s video-first platform, which is based on the cloud, is disruptive in its ease of use. Combined with its higher-quality video offering and its 24/7/365 customer support, the company has attracted a loyal customer base. On Thursday Wall Street will want to see how this loyalty translate to consistent profitability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.