Weekly Market Preview: Four Stocks To Watch (ADBE, AVGO, ORCL, SFIX)

Investors’ appetite for risk rose Friday thanks to a better-than-expected jobs report which showed that the U.S. economy continues to improve despite data that continues to suggest a global economic slowdown could be imminent.

The U.S. economy created 266,000 new jobs, sending the unemployment rate to a 50-year low of 3.5%. The jobs total was the most since January, according to Labor Department data. The report underlines the sustained strength of the jobs, notably amid a slight pullback in economic growth. The number was enough to send the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.22% on Friday as it posted gains of 337 points to reach 28,015.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.91% to 3,146, helping it to reverse a weekly decline to a modest gain of 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite on Friday climbed 1% to 8,656. For the week both the Dow and Nasdaq finished lower by 0.1%. Beyond the strong jobs report, investors were also encouraged by trade progress between the U.S. and China. According to multiple reports, China had begun exempting some soybeans and pork imported from the U.S. from import tariffs.

The market, which needed some signs of a partial trade agreement, had finally received it. That China is willing to exempt some products from the import tariffs would be a major development, particularly as the Dec. 15 deadline is now a week away. If a deal is not reached by then, import duties on $156 billion in China goods will be raised to 15%. This is nonetheless a positive sign for the market as the earnings season comes to a close. Here are four stocks to keep an eye on for this coming week.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Reports after the close, Monday, Dec. 9

Wall Street expects Stitch Fix to lose 6 cents per share on revenue of $441 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 1 cent per share on revenue of $366.24 million.

What to watch: Stitch Fix shares, which have been under pressure from competitive threats like Amazon (AMZN), have rebounded impressively, rising more than 40% year to date, besting the 24% rise of the S&P 500 index. Wells Fargo, which has Market Perform rating on SFIX and a $24 price target, thinks the company’s direct-buy concept is poised to drive an acceleration in revenue growth over the next several quarters. To keep the stock in its upward trajectory, on Monday Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake, who has done a solid job growing the company’s active clients base, must convince a investors that the subscription fashion retailer can thrive despite Amazon and be profitable.

Adobe (ADBE) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Dec. 12

Wall Street expects Adobe to earn $2.26 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.83 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

What to watch: Owing to net-new subscribers and the growing adoption of its enterprise services, expectations are high for Adobe’s Creative Cloud segment, which is approaching annualized revenue of $6 billion. The growth has been driven by better-than-expected subscription adoption among government and educational institutions. And with some 90% of the company’s total revenues being of the subscription-based variety Wall Street expect not only a top- and bottom-line beat Thursday, but also upside guidance into 2021.

Broadcom (AVGO) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Dec. 12

Wall Street expects the company to earn $5.36 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $5.85 per share on revenue of $5.45 billion.

What to watch: As with the rest of the chip sector, Broadcom shares have gone on an incredible run, rising some 16% over the past six months. Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach, who recently upgraded Broadcom stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight, sees room for more gains. Citing "increased confidence" in the company’s software strategy, Hettenbach raised his price target from $298 to $367. Hettenbach sees Broadcom as "particularly well positioned in the Data Era" since the company can build on its market lead in semis while routing FCF into software. The company on Thursday must provide upbeat guidance to affirm this level of confidence.

Oracle (ORCL) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Dec. 12

Wall Street expects Oracle to earn 89 cents per share on revenue of $9.65 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 80 cents per share on revenue of $9.57 billion.

What to watch: Oracle shares have risen 21% year to date, but trails not only the 24% rise of the S&P 500 index, but also the broader Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK). The company is in the third year of this multi-year transition to a cloud subscription-based model. The cloud market continues to accelerate, as evidenced by the strong earnings beats from the likes of Workday (WDAY) and Salesforce (CRM), but can Oracle do enough to convince investors it can finally stake a larger claim to cloud and accelerate its growth?

