Weekly Market Preview: Five Stocks To Watch This Week (BILI, HD, INTU, SPLK, TGT)

Stocks ended Friday’s trading session with strong gains, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average to an all-time high. Investors are eager to put the uncertainty surrounding trade between the U.S. and China in the rearview mirror.

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that the two countries are “getting close” to reaching a trade deal. “It’s not done yet, but there has been very good progress and the talks have been very constructive,” Kudlow said on Friday at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations. That was enough to send the Dow up 222 points. His comments came after reports earlier this week suggested both sides were struggling with some of the terms in the phase-one agreement.

The market decided to ignore the fact that Kudlow has made that type of proclamation before. On Friday the Dow added 222.93 points, or 0.80%, to close at 28,004.89, its highest close of the year. This was the blue-chip index’s eleventh record close of the year and its first 1,000-point milestone since July. The S&P 500 jumped 0.77% to end Friday’s session at 3,120.46. Notably, this was S&P 500’s sixth straight week of gains, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which notched its seventh straight week of gains, added 0.73% to 8,540.83.

Some analysts are skeptical, however. “We quickly went from the consensus thinking we were on the cusp of recession and investors being very, very cautious, buying up the quintessential safe havens, to a much more risk-on, bullish economic view,” said Douglas Cohen, portfolio manager at Athena Capital Advisors, in a MarketWatch interview. “In the short term, that’s gone a bit too far and sets us up for at least a pause, and my guess is in 2020 sentiment will start to become more fragile and volatile.”

In other words, for these gains to continue into next week, investors will want to see further signs of progress on the U.S.-China trade front, which can come as early as Monday. Analysts will also want the strong Q3 earnings, which we have seen so far, continue as more retailers and techs are set to report their results. Here are this week’s stocks to keep an eye on.

Bilibili (BILI) - Reports after the close, Monday, Nov. 18

Wall Street expects Bilibili to lose 14 cents per share on revenue of $248.77 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost 11 cents per share on revenue of $150.28 million.

What to watch: Shares of the Chinese video sharing website, which has risen just 14% year to date, compared with the 24% rise in the S&P 500 index, has not performed as well as investors expected. While the company only does business in China and has suffered amid the recent trade tension, Bilibili has demonstrated a potent combination of growing its user base and keeping them engaged for long periods of time. What’s more, there is now speculation the company can become profitable in a much quicker timeframe than analysts anticipated. The management on Monday will need to outline its path towards profitability and sustained revenue growth to re-energize investors.

Home Depot (HD) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Nov. 19

Wall Street expects Home Depot to earn $2.52 per share on revenue of $27.52 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.51 per share on revenue of $26.3 billion.

What to watch: The home improvement giant has established a strong track record for beating consensus estimates, while profits have topped analysts’ forecast during every quarter over the past five years. While it’s true, home-price growth has slowed for the last several months as existing home sales has also moderated, Home Depot should still benefit from the from increased spending from Millennials as well as from the investments it has made in technology and fulfillment. With the stock up nearly 40% year to date, analysts on Tuesday will focus on the extent to which Home Depot can deliver not only strong same-store sales growth, but also positive guidance.

Target (TGT) - Reports before the open, Wednesday, Nov. 20

Wall Street expects Target to earn $1.19 per share on revenue of $18.48 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.09 per share on revenue of $17.59 billion.

What to watch: The consumer is strong and remains the driving force of the U.S. economy. Just as important, big-box retail is not dead, as evidenced by the strong earnings results and forecasts just delivered from Walmart. Aside from the impressive bottom line beat, Walmart raised its full-year same-store sales forecast in the U.S., affirming the level of confidence it has despite concerns about trade war. Can Target keep up the pace? Target has been one of the better performers in the retail sector, with its shares up 70% year to date, thanks to the company’s e-commerce initiatives. It will need strong top- and bottom-line results, solid digital growth and upside holiday quarter guidance to keep Wall Street excited.

Intuit (INTU) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Nov. 21

Wall Street expects Intuit to earn 25 cents per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 29 cents per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

What to watch: Quickbooks' parent company Intuit has seen its stock climb nearly 50% this year and growth doesn't appear to be slowing down. Intuit's fourth quarter revenues grew 15% over the year to $994 million, topping Street expectations of $961 million. The company is benefiting from 33% growth in subscribers for QuickBooks Online, which drove 16% growth in Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenues. The company’s guidance calls for Small Business revenue to grow in a range of 12% to 14%, while Consumer revenue is to grow between 9% and 10%. Will this be enough to drive the stock, which has risen 35% year to date, even higher?

Splunk (SPLK) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Nov. 21

Wall Street expects Splunk to earn 54 cents per share on revenue of $604.24 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 38 cents per share on revenue of $480.98 million.

What to watch: The machine data analytics company has seen its stock price fall about 12% over the past six months. While the company understands customer behavior and can assess online end-to-end business transactions and deliver strong revenue growth, investors have shifted their focus on the company’s tough comparisons from last year’s fourth quarter, making its Q4 guidance even more important. In Q2 Splunk acquired SaaS cloud monitoring company SignalFx for about $1.05 billion in cash and stock. Analysts will want to know how the company plans to integrate this deal.

