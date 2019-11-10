Weekly Market Preview: Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY, WMT)

Stocks ended Friday’s trading session with modest gains, extending what can be described as an encouraging response to third quarter earnings. While Q3 earnings and revenue growth expectations weren’t high, concerns had surrounded trade and the direction of interest rates, but investors have shrugged those off for the time being.

On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 6.44 points, or 0.02% to close at 27,681.24. The S&P 500 notched 0.26% higher to 3,093.08, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.48% to 8,475.31. The gains were positive, but there wasn’t anything convincing about the direction as stocks were mostly flatlined for much of Friday’s session. Notably, the S&P 500 extended its weekly win streak to five, while the Nasdaq notched its sixth straight weekly gain.

Positive sentiment surrounding earnings, namely from behemoths such as Walt Disney (DIS) and Qualcomm (QCOM) were a major factors this week, pushing the major averages towards record highs. The market also remains encouraged by the improving U.S.-China trade relations as earlier in the week, reports suggested — as part of a phase-one deal — China and the U.S. were ready to remove tariffs.

While it remains to be seen what the outcome of these trade discussions will be, trade risk is somewhat diminished for now, which is good for U.S. multinationals which have more than 40% revenue tied to China. That, combined with the improved direction of the U.S. economy, growth and profit expectations may have to be revised higher. And this suggests equities will remain the best place for capital appreciation heading into the new year. That is, of course, as long as the rate of earnings beats by S&P 500 companies remain at their current rate. Here are this week’s stocks to keep an eye on.

Tencent (TCEHY) - Reports after the close, Monday, Nov. 11

Wall Street expects Tencent to earn 36 cents per share on revenue of $13.65 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 36 cents per share on revenue of $11.59 billion.

What to watch: The Chinese tech giant has seen its stock slide almost 13% in six months and has underperformed the S&P 500 index’s 23% increase by rising just 8% year to date. Currently trading at around $41, Tencent stock is down about 30% from its all-time high of $60 reached in January 2018. China’s second-largest company (behind Alibaba (BABA), Tencent dominates social media and gaming. Its earnings per share are expected to grow 21% in 2019 and 28% in 2020, suggesting that the stock is undervalued. Monday’s results, however, and its guidance will dictate how much faith investors should put into Tencent heading into the new year.

Tilray (TLRY) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Nov. 12

Wall Street expects Tilray to report a per-share loss of 30 cents on revenue of $49.59 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 20 cents on revenue of $10.05 million.

What to watch: It’s been a rough year for cannabis stocks as doubts over legalization has caused investors to rethink interest in the sector. While some estimates suggest the legal cannabis industry can grow between $50 billion and $75 billion in annual revenue in the next ten years, it’s not clear which cannabis company will dominate that market. Canada-based Tilray, however, is thinking more broadly than the U.S. and has begun to acquire assets in a number of segments of the worldwide cannabis market. Its deal for Manitoba Harvest, the world’s largest hemp food company, is one example. Tilray is also focused on high-margin medical marijuana patients. How much of this diversification gives it the competitive advantage that is needed to make it investment-worthy?

Cisco (CSCO) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Nov. 13

Wall Street expects Cisco to earn 81 cents per share on revenue of $13.08 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 75 cents per share on revenue of $13.1 billion.

What to watch: Can Cisco continue to grow revenue despite operating in a mature market? The Dow bellwether continues to scale back its switching and routing businesses, while trying to develop growth businesses within service areas such as security, the cloud, data center and analytics. Progress in these areas have been better-than-expected. The stock, however, has fallen 10% in six months. The Street is eager to see what Cisco’s 2020 guidance will look like. On Wednesday investors will want to see the extent to which this forecast can signal how businesses are spending on infrastructure, while signaling how its end markets (the cloud, data center and analytics) can drive top line growth.

Walmart (WMT) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Nov. 16

Wall Street expects Walmart to earn $1.09 per share on revenue of $128.63 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.08 per share on revenue of $123.90 billion.

What to watch: Can Walmart’s e-commerce revenue continue to grow? The company’s digital revenue have shown tremendous growth, averaging 40% annualized gains over the past four quarters. In the most-recent quarter, Walmart posted comparable U.S. sales increased 2.8%, beating consensus, while transactions were up about 1% on a better-than 2% rise in average tickets. In other words, not only has Walmart’s online business shown it can stand up to the juggernaut that is Amazon (AMZN), it is also dominating in its brick-and-mortar realm, sending its stock surging 30% year to date. To keep the stock rising, Walmart on Thursday must affirm its e-commerce business and ways it will sustain margin and comp growth.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Nov. 14

Wall Street expects Nvidia to earn $1.58 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.84 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.

What to watch: Shares of the graphic chip powerhouse has gone on an impressive run, surging almost 20% in thirty days, while rising 55% year to date, compared to a 23% rise in the S&P 500 index. Three straight earnings beats have gotten investors more optimistic about the market for graphics cards used not only in video games, but also due to the company’s exposure to multiple secular growth markets such as datacenters, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, among others. All told, the company’s guidance could be a catalyst for Nvidia stock to deliver further gains during into the new year.

