Weekly Market Preview: Can Fiscal Stimulus, Coronavirus Testing Kits Drive Stocks Higher?

This could prove to be the relief rally the market has been waiting for, but investors will want some confirmation before dipping toes back into this market, much less diving in head first. After all, we’ve seen head-fakes before. Fool me once...you know the rest.

On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,985 points, or 9.4%, to close at 23,185.62. The S&P 500 gained 9.3% to 2,711.02, while the tech-heady Nasdaq Composite also jumped 9.3% to 7,874.23. These gains were driven by a combination of factors, namely the likelihood that the U.S. government, along with global central banks, will enact fiscal stimulus. Investors were also less fearful of more downside in equities after President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency and said 50,000 new tests will be available next week.

The President didn't stop there. He announced the purchase of oil for the strategic petroleum reserve, which literally fueled optimism in oil prices, which had driven a good chunk of the beating we’ve seen in stocks. But for now, investors are cheering the market’s rebound and the respite from punishment. Some of Friday's notable gainers among the Blue Chips were Intel (INTC) and JPMorgan Chance (JPM) which soared 19.5% and 18%, respectively. Microsoft (MSFT) rose 14%, while Cisco (CSCO) (up 13%) and Apple (AAPL) (up 12%) also added double-digit gains.

Apple’s strong rise on Friday was noteworthy given that the iPhone maker on Friday announced it Apple is closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 to reduce the risk of coronavirus. "One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Friday’s strong rise in equities was well-received, especially following Thursday’s beating which marked the worst day for stocks since the 1987 “Black Monday” crash. On Thursday, the S&P 500 plunged 9.5% to officially enter bear market, down more than 20% from its high. Now that the longest bull market on record is over, the question is where does the stock market go from here?

By all accounts stocks are cheap, particularly given the steep selloff we have witnessed from all time highs. Consider, even when factoring Friday’s rebound, the Dow closed lower by 10% for the week and remains 21% below its record level hit in February. But how cheap are stocks, really? Keep in mind, from a valuation perspective (P/E), while we do know where stock prices are to make the “P” part of the equation, there is now minimal-to-no clarity where corporate earnings will be to apply the “E” part of the equation.

Top and bottom line estimates are already coming down. Analysts at JPMorgan believes U.S. GDP growth will be negative for the next two quarters. Thus, it's a guessing game at this point to bet on stocks. Yet, that’s exactly what I plan to do and what I encourage long-term investors to do. Although recession risks remain, I think if one were to come it will be short-lived. With the S&P 500 down 25% from its high, putting money to work today for the next five to ten years can pay off. And that’s even if I were to be fooled again.

