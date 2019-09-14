Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (ADBE, FDX)

Will a decision by the Federal Reserve keep the stock market rally going?

Although an interest rate cut is expected at the conclusion of the Fed’s upcoming meeting this week, how much will, say, a 25 basis-point reduction help an economy that is seemingly on autopilot? Should the Fed cut rates by 50 basis points, which, by contrast, will ignite the stock market and potentially breaking us above this sideways movement we’ve experienced for the past eighteen months?

In other words, how aggressive should the Fed be with monetary policy, given the consumer is still strong? Citing weakness in business investment, Morgan Stanley’s Chetan Ahya, says the Fed should cut by 50 basis points. “When you think about the job market, right now the momentum is already slowing ... and the impact of the global slowdown will show further on the [capital expenditure] numbers, further on the job market, Ahya told CNBC. “So if the Fed wants to be preemptive, it needs to cut 50 basis points.”

It would appear the market is betting on the Fed adopting that type of thinking as the Dow Jones Industrial Average logged its eighth-straight session of gains Friday, putting the blue chip index within striking distance of a fresh all-time high. The Dow rose 37.07 points, or 0.1%, to close Friday at 27,219.52 — its longest winning streak since March 2018. The S&P 500 Index, however, fell 2.18 points, or 0.1%, to close at 3,007.39, while Nasdaq Composite Index gave up 17.75 points, or 0.2%.

For the week, the Dow added 1.6%, leaving it just 0.5% from its record high of 27,359.16 which its logged on July 15. The S&P 500 is also 0.5% from its all-time high at 3,025.86 set on July 26, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is still some 2% from its all-time closing high of 8,330.21 also hit on July 26. As have been the case all year, Friday’s gain in the Dow was driven by the consumer. The U.S. Commerce Department noted that retail sales for August grew faster than expected, rising 0.4% and is now up 4.1% year over year.

The strong sales data, particularly for big-ticket items such as autos, suggests consumers remains confident about the economy, which in turn should benefit corporate revenue and profits. But we’ve been here before (a few times) and it has not pushed the markets to higher highs. Will this time be different? The Fed begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday with a rate decision to be announced Wednesday at 2 pm EST. Anything less than a 50-basis point cut may sputter the rally. In other words, the Fed’s job this week, among other things, is balance its economic mandates with not messing things up. Here are the stock’s I’ll be watching.

Adobe (ADBE) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Sept. 17

Wall Street expects Adobe to earn $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.73 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

What to watch: Adobe shares have given up more than 10% from late July highs and now trades at three-month lows heading into its third-quarter earning results. The company’s high valuation was trimmed as it provided soft Q3 guidance. But the pullback could be a good buying opportunity. The software giant is still benefiting from the growing adoption of its enterprise services, which has delivered strong net new subscribers. What’s more, Adobe’s Creative Cloud segment, which is approaching annualized revenue of $7 billion remains a strong growth driver for profitability. The main question on Tuesday will be with its guidance, given the overall tenor of tech stocks amid the on-going trade war.

FedEx (FDX) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Sept. 17

Wall Street expects FedEx to earn $3.17 per share on revenue of $17.09 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.46 per share on revenue of $17.05 billion.

What to watch: Can FedEx earnings, which is often a proxy on business investment, deliver for investors? Strong results from the company may signal that corporations are feeling more confident about not only their businesses, but also macroeconomic conditions. But FedEx management has been somewhat bearish in recent quarters, particularly as it relates to the impact on trade. To the extent the company can deliver a top- and bottom-line beat, along with confident guidance, the market may see this as a potential catalyst to send equities higher. To that end, FedEx must demonstrate continued strength in its extensive delivery network and in its e-commerce business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.