Weekly Jobless Claims: Curb Your Enthusiasm

Weekly jobless claims were released this morning, and they beat expectations. 881,000 people filed new unemployment claims last week, as compared to the reported economists’ expectations for 950,000. Before you get too excited about that, there are a few things you should consider.

First, by any normal standards, 881,000 added to the ranks of the unemployed in one week is a disaster. The pre-pandemic number was typically just below 200,000. The fact that it is nowhere near as big a disaster as back in April, when well over 6 million claims were processed in a single week, is not the point. The optimists and market bulls were assuring us then that the bounce back in jobs would be as rapid as the collapse, yet here we are six months later, with jobs still being lost at an alarming rate.

In addition, it is becoming increasingly clear that many of the job losses that came as a result of the shutdown are proving to be more than temporary. Indeed, that was a theme of the "Beige Book," the Fed’s regular commentary on the economy, that was published yesterday. Regional Fed Governors reported that many workers who were furloughed in what were supposed to be temporary layoffs are now being told that their jobs have gone forever.

You might think that in market terms what matters is the beat of expectations, not the misery of another 881,000 people without work, or the worrying trend towards making so-called "temporary" cutbacks permanent.

All of that side, even this beat is questionable.

Yesterday, before the numbers were known, USA Today published this interesting piece forecasting that changes to the way the number was calculated this week would result in a reported number around 800,000. The jobless claims number is always adjusted based on seasonality and, starting this week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) went from making that adjustment based on a percentage to calculating it based on a numerical value.

That may seem like a small, insignificant change, but it makes a big difference to the final number. The USA Today article indicates that last week’s number of 1 million new unemployed, from which there seems to be such a big improvement, would have been 822,000 if calculated the same way. On that basis, far from 881,000 being an improvement, it is a reversal of the improvement seen before.

I am not promulgating a conspiracy theory here. There is no reason to disbelieve the BLS’s decision to change was aimed at achieving anything other than they said, which was a more accurate number, nor that they were trying to make the economy look better than it is for political reasons. I’m just saying that this may not be as good a number as it first appears.

Looking at the number as simply an improvement without that context is either lazy or politically motivated, but either way, it gives a completely false impression of what these data are saying.

The market seemed to understand that.

As you would expect, the S&P 500 futures as shown by the chart for the E-Mini contract ES above, jumped initially on seeing such a "good" number. Once people, rather than computers programmed to react to just the number, got involved, the market gave up those gains and more in a matter of minutes.

Whether good or bad, it is usually a mistake to put too much stock in any weekly number. They are inherently volatile and can be massively affected by one-off events. The monthly jobs report due out tomorrow will give us a better picture of what was, but investors should bear in mind that the report will be for the period until about halfway through last month.

There have been indications of long-term damage to jobs for a while though, and yet the market is right around its all-time high, so until we see evidence of the buying ending it would be foolish to expect such an exuberant market to start reflecting the economic reality now. Still, don’t be surprised if tomorrow traders, who may be spooked by the late-month weakness and the Fed indicating a bigger problem than previously thought, fail to respond positively if the monthly jobs report show anything other than truly spectacular improvement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.