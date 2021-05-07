Weekly French soft wheat crop rating falls

Commodities

An estimated 79% of French soft wheat was in good or excellent condition in the week to May 3, down from 81% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

That compared with 57% in the same period last year, FranceAgriMer said in a weekly cereal report.

    Most Popular