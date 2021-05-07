Weekly French soft wheat crop rating falls

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - An estimated 79% of French soft wheat was in good or excellent condition in the week to May 3, down from 81% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

That compared with 57% in the same period last year, FranceAgriMer said in a weekly cereal report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.