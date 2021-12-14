Weekly EU grain export, import data delayed by technical hitch

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Weekly European Union export and import data for cereal and oilseed products will be delayed to Wednesday due to a technical issue, the European Commission said in a website message.

The data is usually published on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

