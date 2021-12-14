Commodities

Weekly EU grain export, import data delayed by technical hitch

Weekly European Union export and import data for cereal and oilseed products will be delayed to Wednesday due to a technical issue, the European Commission said in a website message.

The data is usually published on Tuesday.

Most Popular