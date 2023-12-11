Weekly Cattle Chart Settled Red, Feeders in the Black

Live cattle limited the week’s draw down with a triple digit gain of as much as 2% on Friday. Feb fats were up by $3.20 for the day, but still down by $3.40 for the week. There have been no Dec cattle deliveries issued, with the oldest long listed as 7/15. There were a few $166-$168 sales reported on Friday, but USDA maintained the bulk of sales for the week was near $171. Feeder cattle futures closed up by 2.3% on Friday, flipping the board to a net gain for the weekly move. Jan feeders closed 87 cents above last Friday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $220.04 on 12/07, another $2.22 weaker.

CFTC’s weekly Commitment of Traders report had cattle spec traders taking closing longs for an 8.7k weaker net long of 27.7k contracts on 12/5. The spec traders had extended their net short in feeder cattle by 634 contracts to 1,247 via net new selling.

Friday afternoon’s boxed beef report showed Choice boxes were $288.01, down by $1.83, and Select boxes were $257.90, down by 93 cents cwt. The weekly recap from USDA had beef production at 532.5 million lbs for the week, a 0.5% increase wk/wk but a 1.8% drop yr/yr. Cattle slaughter totaled 635k head, which matches last week but is 2% below the same week last year. YTD production and slaughter were reported at 25.034b lbs (-5.2% year/year) and 30.459m hd (-4.7%) respectively.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $165.450, up $3.100,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $165.725, up $3.200,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $169.300, up $3.350,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $215.300, up $5.025

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $216.075, up $4.900

