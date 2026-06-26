Weekly Buzz: IONS, MRK Get FDA Approvals; ACHV Gets CRL; ADCT Cuts Jobs; TECH Acquired

(RTTNews) - This week, the biotech sector delivered a mix of FDA and EU approvals, strategic reorganizations, layoff, acquisitions, and late-stage clinical readouts across oncology, metabolic disease, neurology and immunology.

Regulatory momentum continued with multiple high-impact approvals, while dealmaking accelerated through major cash transactions and all-stock mergers. Clinical updates ranged from pivotal Phase 3 successes to clinical trial setbacks, reflecting the sector's ongoing volatility and innovation cycle.

Here's how the week unfolded.

FDA Approvals

TRYNGOLZA Wins FDA Nod

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) secured FDA approval for TRYNGOLZA an adjunct therapy for severe hypertriglyceridemia, expanding its label beyond familial chylomicronemia syndrome.

The RNA-targeted drug lowers triglycerides by reducing ApoC-III and showed up to 72% TG reduction and 91% drop in acute pancreatitis in Phase 3 CORE studies.

IONS closed Thursday's trading (June 25, 2026) at $78.34, up 2.38%

Keytruda Scores EU Approval

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) received European Commission approval for Keytruda in combination with Padcev as a neoadjuvant treatment for muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), with the decision also extending to KEYTRUDA SC across all EU member states.

The approval is backed by Phase 3 KEYNOTE-905 trial data showing a 60% improvement in event-free survival and a 50% reduction in risk of death for patients receiving KEYTRUDA+ Padcev versus surgery alone. The combination also delivered a statistically significant boost in complete response rates, supporting broad EU availability for treating resectable MIBC.

MRK closed Thursday's trading at $125.45, up 4.02%.

Trodelvy Cleared by FDA for First-Line Metastatic TNBC Use

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) secured FDA approval for Trodelvy as a first-line treatment for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, either as monotherapy for patients ineligible for PD-(L)1- therapy or in combination with Keytruda for PD-L1-positive tumors (CPS less than equal to 10).

The Trop-2—directed ADC showed strong results in Phase 3 ASCENT-03 and ASCENT-04, cutting the risk of disease progression or death by 38% as monotherapy and 35% when paired with Keytruda.

Trodelvy generated annual sales of $1.40 billion in 2025, up from $1.32 billion the prior year.

GILD closed Thursday's trading at $123.84, down 1.05%

FDA Approves IBRANCE for Expanded Use

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) received FDA approval for IBRANCE in combination with Trastuzumab, with or without Pertuzumab, plus endocrine therapy as a maintenance therapy for HR+/HER2+ locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer following induction therapy.

The decision is backed by Phase 3 PATINA trial, which showed a 24% reduction in the risk of progression or death when IBRANCE was added to anti-HER2 and endocrine therapy compared to standard therapy alone. Safety remained consistent with the known profile, with hematologic toxicities being the most common adverse events.

PFE closed Thursday's trading at $23.67, down 1.54%

Signatera Wins Japan Approval

Natera (NTRA) received approval from Japan's PMDA for its Signatera MRD test in colorectal cancer, expanding access in a market with more than 150,000 CRC cases annually.

The decision is backed by strong data from the GALAXY trial, which processed 2,240 samples and showed MRD-positive in patients benefited significantly more from adjuvant chemotherapy than MRD-negative patients. The approval is further supported by recommendations from Japan's leading oncology societies endorsing MRD testing in CRC.

NTRA closed Thursday's trading at $259.97, up 10.74%

MAVIRET Gains EU Approval

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) received European Commission approval for MAVIRET to treat both acute and chronic Hepatitis C, making it the only therapy in the EU cleared for both settings. The once-daily ribavirin-free antiviral showed a 96.2% SVR12 response rate in the Phase 3 M20-350 trial involving 286 patients. MAVIRET combines Glecaprevir and Pibrentasvir and is already approved in multiple global markets, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, and now the EU.

ABBV closed Thursday's trading at $243.14, up 3.51%

Achieve Hit with FDA CRL

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) received an FDA Complete Response Letter for its Cytisinicline NDA due to cGMP deficiencies at a third-party manufacturing facility and incomplete final labelling at the time of review. The agency raised no concerns about the drug's clinical efficacy or safety profile.

The company has already transferred manufacturing to Adare Pharma Solutions and plans to resubmit the NDA in Q4 2026, targeting a potential approval in H1 2027 if no further major issues arise.

ACHV closed Thursday's trading at $5.70, up 7.55%.

LayOffs

ADC Therapeutics Cuts Workforce

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has begun a strategic reorganisation, including a 17% workforce reduction, as it shifts resources to advance its ZYNLONTA lymphoma franchise.

The job cut follows the expected completion of the LOTIS-5 and LOTIS-7 trials and is projected to deliver $10 million in annualised cost savings. The company will incur about $3 million in one-time severance and termination charges in Q2 2026 as part of the restructuring.

ADCT maintains a cash runway into 2028, supporting ongoing regulatory and clinical plans for ZYNLONTA combinations.

ADCT closed Thursday's trading at $1.04, down 2.80%.

Deals

Merck to Acquire Bio-Techne In $11.3 Bln Cash Deal

Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) is to be acquired by Darmstadt, Germany-based Merck KGaA (MKKGY) for $73 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $11.3 billion or 9.9 billion Euros. The acquisition will strengthen Merck's life sciences segment, and Merck expects to realise annual cost savings of approximately 140 million euros by the third year following the deal closure.

TECH closed Thursday's trade at $70.70, up 20.08%.

Ionis Inks Deal with Recordati

Ionis Pharmaceutical Inc. (IONS) entered into a license agreement with Recordati (REC.MI) for commercialisation rights to Zilganersen, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide RNA-targeting therapy for the treatment of Alexander disease, a rare neurological disorder. Recordati obtained exclusive rights to develop and commercialise Zilganersen in all countries outside the U.S., while Ionis will retain exclusive commercialisation rights in the U.S.

Under the agreement, Ionis will receive a $30 million upfront payment, additional milestone payments, and tiered royalties of up to the mid-20% range on annual net sales. Zilganersen is under FDA Priority Review, with a PDUFA target action date of September 22, 2026.

IONS closed Thursday's trade at $78.34, up 2.38%.

Passage Bio and Remix Enter All-Stock Merger Agreement

Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG), a genetic medicines company, and Remix Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapies, announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction. Under the agreement, Passage Bio shareholders are expected to own approximately 7% of the combined company, and Remix stockholders are expected to own approximately 93%.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. After closure, the combined plans to operate under the name Remix Therapeutics, Inc. and expects to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "RMTX".

PASG closed Thursday's trade at $4.33, down 26.36%.

Boundless Bio and Serapha Bio Announce Merger

Boundless Bio, Inc. (BOLD) and Serapha Bio, Inc. entered into a definitive all-stock merger agreement to combine into a single publicly traded entity. The merged company will operate under the name Serapha Bio, Inc. and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AATD upon closing.

Also, Boundless Bio plans to declare a cash dividend to its pre-merger shareholders prior to transaction completion.

BOLD closed Thursday's trade at $2.51, down 3.46%.

Clinical Trials - Breakthroughs & Setbacks

IMUNON's Phase 3 OVATION 3 Trial Clears Key Safety Review

IMUNON, Inc. (IMNN) announced that an independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended continuing the pivotal Phase 3 OVATION 3 trial evaluating MNN-001 in combination with standard neoadjuvant and adjuvant chemotherapy (Paclitaxel and Carboplatin) in patients with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer without changes following a scheduled interim safety and efficacy review.

IMNN closed Thursday's trade at $1.72, down 3.46%.

Takeda Canada Unveils Positive Topline Results in Phase 3 LATITUDE Atlas Study for Psoriasis

Takeda Canada, Inc., a Canadian subsidiary of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK), announced positive topline results for the Phase 3 LATITUDE Atlas (TAK-279-PsO-3004) randomized, multicenter, double-blind study comparing Zasocitinib (TAK-279), an investigational, next-generation, highly selective and potent oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, to Deucravacitinib in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (PsO).

According to the company, in the head-to-head study, Zasocitinib demonstrated statistical superiority over Deucravacitinib for the primary endpoint, Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 100 response rate at week 16 as well as all key secondary endpoints. Zasocitinib was generally well tolerated with a consistent safety and tolerability profile.

TAK closed Thursday's trade at $15.65, down 0.45%.

Eledon's New Long-Term Data of Tegoprubart in Kidney Transplant Study Encouraging

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN), announced positive new long-term data from its Phase 2 BESTOW clinical program evaluating Tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody, versus Tacrolimus, the current standard of care in patients undergoing kidney transplantation.

At month 18, Tegoprubart-treated patients demonstrated a statistically significant eGFR of 74 mL/min/1.73 m² compared with 61 mL/min/1.73 m² in tacrolimus-treated patients, with a mean difference of approximately 12 mL/min/1.73 m².

ELDN closed Thursday's trade at $3.65, down 7.83%.

Pfizer's Sigvotatug Vedotin Misses Primary Overall Survival Endpoint In Phase 3 NSCLC Study

Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) investigational candidate Sigvotatug vedotin did not show a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of overall survival compared to Docetaxel in the Phase 3 SigVie-002 study for locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had received one or more lines of prior therapy.

Pfizer is also evaluating Sigvotatug vedotin in ongoing studies at other stages and in other patient populations for NSCLC and solid tumours.

PFE closed Thursday's trade at $23.67, down 1.54%

MapLight's ML-004 Misses Phase 2 Endpoint But Shows Irritability Signal In Adolescents

MapLight Therapeutics, Inc. (MPLT) announced that its Phase 2 IRIS study evaluating ML-004 in patients with autism spectrum disorder did not meet its primary endpoint, which measured improvement in social communication deficits, but exploratory analyses revealed encouraging signals in a subgroup of adolescents with higher baseline irritability.

Notably, the primary endpoint, change from baseline to week 12 in the caregiver-reported Autism Behavioural Inventory (ABI)-Social Communication Domain score, showed no statistically significant difference versus placebo. However, in a prespecified subgroup analysis of adolescents, ML-004 demonstrated a clinically meaningful improvement over placebo on the care-partner-reported Aberrant Behaviour Checklist-Irritability (ABC-I) subscale.

MPLT closed Thursday's trade at $31.96, up 4.27%.

Definium Reports Positive Phase 3 Emerge Data For DT120 ODT In Major Depressive Disorder

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (DFTX) reported positive topline results from its Phase 3 Emerge study evaluating a single dose of DT120 orally disintegrating tablet (ODT), an ergoline derivative belonging to the group of classic serotonergic psychedelics in adults with major depressive disorder.

The Emerge trial met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement from baseline compared with placebo, as measured by the change in the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score at week six. DT120 ODT was generally well tolerated, with no serious adverse events or suicidality signal, according to the company.

DFTX closed Thursday's trade at $44.79, up 6.31%

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