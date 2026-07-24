Weekly Buzz: AZN, GSK JNJ Approvals; CUV Layoff, REGN, HALO, Samsun Deals, LLY, CLDX Data

(RTTNews) - This week, the biotech sector was marked by FDA and EU approvals, strategic acquisitions, and a major workforce restructuring. Clinical trial updates delivered both breakthroughs and setbacks across oncology, obesity, and dermatology, underscoring the sector's volatility.

Let's break down the highlights driving investor sentiment.

Regulatory Approvals

AstraZeneca Gains EU Nod for Etcamah

AstraZeneca (AZN) secured European Union approval for Etcamah (camizestrant) plus CDK4/6 inhibitors in ER-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer with ESR1 mutation. Phase 3 SERENA-6 data showed a 56% reduction in progression risk and median PFS of 16 months vs. 9.2 months for standard care.

AZN closed Thursday's trading (July 23, 2026) at $168.27, down 0.86%

GSK Wins Early FDA Nod for Jideytro

GSK plc (GSK) secured accelerated FDA approval for Jideytro, in ROS1-positive NSCLC, ahead of its September PDUFA date. Backed by ARROS-1 trial data showing a 44% ORR and durable responses, Jideytro marks GSK's first lung cancer therapy.

GSK closed Thursday's trading at $50.74, down 0.04%

J&J Launches OTTAVA

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) won FDA De Novo authorization for its OTTAVA, the first table- integrated robotic surgical system, cleared for multiple general surgery procedures. The platform reduces OR footprint by up to 50% and connects to J&J's Poluphonic digital ecosystem for data-driven insights.

JNJ closed Thursday's trading at $259.27, up 1.42%

Philips Wins FDA Clearance

Royal Philips (PHG) received FDA 510(k) clearance for its next-gen reusable SpO2 clip sensor, delivering nearly double the accuracy of ISO standards with ARMS at 1.6%. The device showed consistent performance across skin tones and will roll out globally later this year.

PHG closed Thursday's trading at $26.03, down 0.91%

AbbVie's Boey Gains EU Nod

AbbVie Inc.'s (ABBV) Allergen Aesthetics unit won European Commission's approval for Boey to treat moderate-to-severe glabellar lines in adults with psychological impact. The approval, covering all 30 EEA countries, follow Phase 3 trials showing rapid onset withing eight hours and peak effect at Day 7, lasting two to three weeks. Boey offers patients a short-duration injectable option, complementing longer-lasting therapies.

ABBV closed Thursday's trading at $256.92, up 1.43%

Layoff

Clinuvel Plans Workforce Cuts

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CUV.AX) will relocate its headquarters to the U.S. in 2027, triggering a 10-20% reduction in staff. The restructuring aims to align with its foreign investor base and tap into the U.S. market's deeper capital and regulatory ecosystem.

CUV.AX closed Friday's trading at $10.06, up 1.11%

Deals

Scancell to merge with Neuphoria

Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) is merging with Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP) in an all-share deal, backed by $89 million financing to advance its melanoma immunotherapy iSCIB1+. The combined company will list on Nasdaq as SCLT, with Phase 3 milestones expected through 2028 and cash runway into 2029.

SCLP.L closed Thursday's trading at GBP 10.50

Repligen Acquires BioLife

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) will acquire BioLife Solutions (BLFS) in a $1.5 billion cash-and-stock deal, giving BioLife shareholders $31 per share, representing a 24% premium. The deal adds biopreservation media to Repligen's cell therapy portfolio and is expected to boost EPS by $0.05 in year one and $0.25 in year two. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2026.

REGN closed Thursday's trading at $651.91, up 0.11%.

Royalty Pharma Acquires Neurimmune's Royalty Interest In AstraZeneca's Cliramitug For $425 Mln

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) announced the acquisition of Neurimmune's royalty interest in AstraZeneca's (AZN) cliramitug, a TTR-fibril-depleting antibody to remove amyloid deposits in patients with TTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, for up to $425 million, including $125 million upfront.

Under the terms, Neurimmune will receive the consideration in exchange for a 3% to 4% royalty on worldwide net sales of cliramitug.

RPRX closed Thursday's trade at $59.02, up 0.51%.

Halozyme Announces Global Collaboration with Incyte to Advance Cancer Therapy

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) has entered into a global collaboration and license agreement with Incyte (INCY) for evaluating additional subcutaneous formulations of INCA033989 in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), using Halozyme's proprietary ENHANZE technology.

As per the agreement terms, Halozyme will receive an upfront payment from Incyte and is eligible to receive additional payments upon achievement of agreed-upon milestones in addition to royalties for medicines commercialised using ENHANZE with the option to nominate up to two additional targets.

HALO closed Thursday's trade at $80.84, up 3.88%.

Samsung Biologics to Enter Peptide CDMO Market with CHF 1.46 Bln PolyPeptide Acquisition

Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) announced the launch of an all-cash public tender offer to acquire PolyPeptide Group AG (PPGN.SW), a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) specialising in peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), under which PolyPeptide shareholders will receive CHF 44.31 in cash per PolyPeptide share, representing an equity value of approximately CHF 1.46 billion.

The transaction is expected to close towards the end of 2026, including regulatory approvals and a minimum acceptance threshold of 66%.

207940.KS closed Friday's trade at 1,518,000 Korean Won, up 10.08%.

Clinical Trials - Breakthroughs & Setbacks

J&J's Tecvayli Pls Talvey Combinations Improve PFS In Phase 3 Multiple Myeloma Trial

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported positive results from the Phase 3 MonumenTAL-6 trial for Talvey, a bispecific T-cell-engaging antibody and Tecvayli, a bispecific T-cell-engaging antibody combination in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The company said both the Tecvayli plus Talvey and Talvey with pomalidomide treatment arms demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in progression-free survival and overall survival in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who had previously received an anti-CD38 antibody and lenalidomide. In addition, the combo reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 89% and the risk of death by 62%.

JNJ closed Thursday's trade at $259.27, up 1.42%.

Lilly's Retatrutide Meets Key Goals in Phase 3 Study for Complicated Obesity

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that Retatrutide, its investigational triple agonist, met primary endpoints in two pivotal Phase 3 studies, TRIUMPH-2 and TRIUMPH-3, showing substantial weight loss in adults with obesity complicated by type 2 diabetes or cardiovascular disease.

In TRIUMPH-2, participants with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes lost up to 49.6 pounds (20.8%) at 80 weeks on the highest 12 mg dose, alongside reductions in A1C of up to 1.6%. Lower doses of 4 mg and 9 mg also delivered meaningful weight loss of 12.7% and 19.1%, respectively.

LLY closed Friday's trade at $1185.87, up 1.97%.

Celldex's Barzolvolimab Fails to Meet Key Goals in Phase 2 Study for Prurigo Nodularis

Celldex (CLDX) reported topline results from the Phase 2 study of Barzolvolimab, a humanised monoclonal antibody in Prurigo Nodularis or PN, indicating that the study did not meet the primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints. Following the results, Celldex will discontinue the Phase 2 study in PN.

According to the company, the study did not meet the primary endpoint or key secondary endpoints at Week 12 at either dose level evaluated. No meaningful improvement versus placebo was observed through week 24.

CLDX closed Friday's trade at $35.42, up 1.87%.

Alpha Tau Shows 100% ORR With Alpha DaRT Plus Keytruda In Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) announced positive results from an interventional clinical study evaluating Alpha DaRT in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in elderly patients with locally advanced and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

The results showed a 100% objective response rate (ORR) and a median overall survival of 18.2 months among 9 evaluable patients.

DRTS closed Thursday's trading at $13.24, up 1.77%.

4D Reports Positive 2-Year Phase 2b Data For 4D-150 In Wet AMD

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT) announced positive 2-year data from the Phase 1/2 PRISM trial, including a Phase 2b cohort evaluating 4D-150, an investigational Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) based gene therapy in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration.

According to the company, in the overall Phase 2b cohort, 4D-150 reduced treatment burden by 78%, with patients requiring 2.7 supplemental injections versus 12 projected injections when using on-label aflibercept 2 mg every 8 weeks. In addition, no new cases of inflammation were reported during more than four years of follow-up, and no treatment-related hypotony, endophthalmitis, retinal vasculitis, or choroidal effusions were observed, the company said.

FDMT closed Thursday's trade at $10.38, down 5.29%.

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