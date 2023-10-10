News & Insights

ForEx
GLD

Weekly Breakout Boosts Gold’s Potential to Test 200-Day EMA

October 10, 2023 — 04:38 pm EDT

Written by Bruce Powers for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold Forecast Video for 11.10.23 by Bruce Powers

Gold remains stalled around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement zone (1,863) following a sharp rally Monday. Yesterday’s high was almost an exact hit of the 38.2% level, and it was followed by a slight advance to a new trend high today with a high of 1,865. Volatility has declined today, however, with gold trading in a relatively narrow range near the top of yesterday’s range. So far, today’s behavior can still be a sign of strength on a rest day.

Rally Above Today’s High Signals Bullish Continuation

A bullish signal is indicated on an advance above today’s high with gold subsequently heading towards the 50% retracement zone around 1,879. Moreover, that price area begins a potential resistance zone up to the prior swing low from August at 1,885. Higher up is a price zone from around the prior swing low at 1,893 to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1,895.

Test of 200-Day Line on Horizon

If the recent low of 1,810 is a long-term low, and there is reason to believe it is, a test of the 200-Day EMA seems likely eventually. The 200-Day line is currently at 1,904. Gold remains at risk of an ongoing correction if it stays below the 200-Day line. This long-term trend indicator informs us about the health of the uptrend. Once gold can hold above the 200-Day line and begin to move away and above the line it will be in a better position to continue to rise. That will attract new and more aggressive buyers who have been waiting for a clearer indication of the health of the trend.

Weekly Bullish Reversal Confirmed

Given yesterday’s weekly bullish breakout, the outlook for gold is improving. Last week completed a weekly hammer bullish reversal. It triggered yesterday on a rise above 1,850. Since this is a weekly signal, it has the potential to eventually test the three-week high at 1,927.

Lower Support Levels

On the downside, a drop below today’s low of 1,853 points to a deeper retracement. Yesterday’s low of 1,842 is near-term support and the end of yesterday gap up. Therefore, a decisive decline below yesterday’s low increases the chance for a gap fill. In this case, gold could fall to at least 1,835, the beginning of the gap.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

ForEx
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLD
IAU
SGOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.