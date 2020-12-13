Weekly ALPS ETF Spotlight

MIDSTREAM RISES LAST WEEK WHILE RENEWABLES LAG Last week, the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) surged over 9% on the heels of a 16% gain from its Gathering & Processing MLPs. Crude oil gained roughly 2% last week after OPEC + (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Cooperation + Russia) agreed to a smaller than expected increase in its daily crude output with planned monthly meetings to reassess the quota as the pandemic plays out into 2021.

Since the end of October, AMLP has returned over 40% as midstream energy infrastructure continues its price recovery with the market’s rotation to value stocks. The price of crude oil has jumped over 27% during the same period with optimism growing that COVID-19 vaccines will begin to be rolled out by year-end.

In the renewable clean energy space, the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) posted losses last week on weakness from its Solar, Fuel Cell, and Electric Vehicle (EV) segments that account for over 42% of the fund*, collectively. Delayed contract wins, valuation downgrades, and a solar battery recall acted as the catalyst for investors taking profits in clean energy names last week.

While ACES underperformed last week, the fund has climbed over 100% year-to-date as the transition to clean energy production and consumption has been kickstarted, globally, under the premise of green stimulus plans. THE LOOMING ENERGY TRANSITION WON’T OCCUR OVERNIGHT The IEA (International Energy Agency) now predicts that renewables will be the leading global power source by 2025. Importantly, the increasing share of renewable power will come at the cost of coal, rather than natural gas, which the IEA expects to continue to increase to over 25% of global power generation by 2025.

Similarly, long-term growth in oil demand will be tamed by the switch to more efficient or electric vehicles, the IEA forecast. However, oil consumption will still increase by about 750,000 barrels a day each year to reach 103.2 million a day by 2030. That’s about 2 million a day less than predicted in last year’s IEA report, but still portends to continued growth in midstream infrastructure.

An equal blend of ACES and AMLP may offer improved risk-adjusted returns and an impressive historical yield of 6.04% with its exposure to the midstream MLP sector and high growth clean energy names.

AMLP and ACES have exhibited fairly opposite total returns over the past eighteen months. While the causation of the opposite returns has been more specific to the unfavorable market conditions for midstream, rather than cannibalization from clean energy, pairing AMLP and ACES may help capture both sides of the expected growth in the global energy market over time.

* Weights in ACES as of 12/4/2020

Originally published by ALPS

