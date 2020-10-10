Weekly ALPS ETF Spotlight

By Alps Funds

GREEN LIGHT FOR ACES LAST WEEK

As optimism builds for a second round of U.S. fiscal stimulus due to resurgent COVID-19 cases globally, the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) soared nearly 10% last week with gains from each of its 7 pure-play clean energy segments. ACES was driven higher by double digit gains from its Solar (+17.46%), Fuel Cell (+15.40%), and Biomass/ Biofuel (+12.39%) segments.

ACES Solar names were buoyed by positive analyst sentiment, a potential Democratic election sweep, and positive sentiment on China’s preliminary new clean energy goals, which will be finalized in Q1 2021. Four of the 6 ACES Solar names climbed over 15% on the week, led by Sunpower (SPWR, 1.43% weight) rallying over 27%.

ACCORDING TO THE EDISON ELECTRIC INSTITUTE, MORE THAN HALF OF ALL NEW ELECTRICITY GENERATION CAPACITY ADDED OVER THE PAST EIGHT YEARS IN THE U.S. HAS BEEN WIND AND SOLAR.

Within the Fuel Cell segment, Ballard Power (BLDP, 3.86% weight*) shot up over 12% last week after it announced it will be expanding manufacturing capacity of its fuel cell components by 6x by early 2021. Plug Power (PLUG, 5.39% weight*), the other ACES Fuel Cell name, was up over 21% last week after analysts upgraded the stock on its growth opportunities within fuel cell powered forklifts and heavy duty trucks.

FULLY INTEGRATED SOLAR PANEL AND BATTERY STORAGE SYSTEM IS HERE

At its Battery Day a few weeks ago, Tesla (TSLA, 4.49% weight*) highlighted how fast lithium-ion battery costs are declining for use in Elective Vehicles (EVs). Solar equipment suppliers, such as Enphase Energy (ENPH, 5.87% weight*), and solar equipment installers, such as SunPower and Sunrun (RUN, 6.57% weight*), are benefitting from falling battery storage costs as they all roll out fully integrated solar systems with battery storage.

The levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar PV (photovoltaic) and on/offshore wind power continues to drastically fall, enabling their further adoption as they are now cheaper than natural gas and coal.

With battery pack prices also declining substantially, U.S. solar companies are now creating their own integrated solar storage systems, which will open up new sales channels such as peaking power plants.

Sunpower has already developed its own integrated battery storage platform with its solar panel system, while Enphase Energy is also marketing its own storage platform. Additionally, many analysts believe the planned Sunrun-Vivint Solar (VSLR, 3.62% weight*) merger may drive the company to also develop a more highly integrated solar storage platform.

* Weights in ACES as of 10/2/2020

Originally published by ALPS Funds

