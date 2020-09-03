WEEKHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Nigeria's naira seen stronger, Kenyan shilling to track possible c.bank move

LAGOS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira is expected to strengthen while the Kenyan shilling is seen treading water as foreign exchange traders eye whether the central bank will intervene in the market again to lend support to the local currency.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGNFX=BDCN is seen stronger on the black market, after it rallied this week on the unofficial market as the central bank sold dollars to foreign investors to clear backlog demand, traders said.

The naira was quoted at 435 per dollar on the unofficial market on Thursday, after it gained almost 10% on Tuesday. It traded at 386.48 on the over-the-counter spot market NAFEX=FMDQ.

The central bank has gradually restarted dollar sales after it halted supplies following a coronavirus-induced lockdown to slow the spread of the virus, which also reduced its activities.

The bank sold around $50 million to foreign investors on the spot and forward markets this week in a test trade to gauge the level of demand and said it will resume sales to retail currency operators next week.

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling KES= is expected to be influenced by the central bank's decision on whether to intervene in the market or not, traders said.

The currency of East Africa's biggest economy, which was trading at 108.20/40 per dollar on Thursday, dropped to its lowest level in July, hit by demand for dollars and a reduction in supply caused by the coronavirus-induced tourism slump.

Through sales of dollars to the banks, the central bank has managed to maintain it at around its recent levels but traders said it could weaken if the regulator decides not to intervene again.

"The key determinant is how the central bank will react," said a currency trader with a commercial bank.

TANZANIA

The Tanzania shilling =TZS= is expected to hold steady next week as the hard currency inflows from the recovering tourism industry and agricultural exports lend support.

On Thursday commercial banks quoted the shilling at an average of 2,313/2,326, nearly the same level recorded last week of 2,315/2,325.

"We foresee a stable outlook," said Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a Nairobi-based FX trading firm, adding he expected hard currency inflows from tourism and exports of commodities like cotton and coffee.

UGANDA

The Uganda shilling UGX= is seen trading with a weakening tone in the coming days ahead of the expected re-opening of the country's borders, with resumption of international travel activity seen pushing up demand for hard currency.

At 1003GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,680/3,690, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,675/3,685.

Although no date has been given yet the government of President Yoweri Museveni has said they are preparing to re-open the country's international borders.

"Resumption of international travel will definitely spur a rise in demand...I think we'll see some (shilling) weakening but on a moderate scale," said a trader at one commercial bank in the capital Kampala.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to continue trading on the back foot against the U.S. dollar in the coming week due to increasing demand for hard currency.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa’s second largest copper producer at 19.5610 per dollar from a close of 19.3360 a week ago.

"The local unit is expected to remain under pressure as it continues to look for support to match the persistent demand for the U.S. dollar," Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO) said in a note.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Nuzulack Dausen; Chris Mfula; Chijioke Ohuocha; Duncan Miriri. Compiled by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

