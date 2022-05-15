Weekend Market Wrap: Top Updates From the Cryptocurrency Market

FXEmpire.com -

With BTC’s price above the $30,000 mark, market confidence seemed to return.

Most of the top altcoins were trading in the green on a renewed market momentum.

The recent short-term gains seem to be temporary as the market could see further downside.

Most cryptocurrencies traded higher as Sunday approached with a wind of fresh air for crypto investors. While it wasn’t a full-blown recovery, markets headed towards gains, as bearish sentiment waned.

Over the last six months, the cryptocurrency market reached as high as $3 trillion and dropped to as low as $1.2 trillion. In the last half a year, the cryptocurrency market cap has lost $1.9 trillion; these losses are bigger than those witnessed during the 2007’s subprime mortgage market crisis.

The high losses and higher trading volumes have propelled fears of crypto market risk spilling over across traditional markets hurting stocks and bonds. The same also indicates the increased correlation in the high-risk and traditional finance markets.

A return of short-term buyers, as the cryptocurrency market cap inches close to the $1.5 trillion mark, shows optimism in the market. However, the return of traders isn’t indicative of larger market recovery as technicals present limited upside in the short term.

Nonetheless, with the global crypto market cap returning to the $1.30 trillion mark at press time, noting a 4.73% increase over the last day, the same pointed towards a short-term recovery.

So, let us take a quick look at how the market reacted over the last week and where it could go, moving forward.

Bitcoin staging a recovery?

The bitcoin (BTC) price dropped to the lows last seen in late 2020, amid the COVID-19 crisis. Recently, after a storm of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, the scaling back of its massive $9 trillion balance sheet, and a huge $18 billion stablecoin meltdown, the same brought down the larger crypto market cap and the top crypto asset.

Bitcoin’s price fell to as low as $25,800, but pressure from bulls ensured a short-term recovery back to the sub-$29,000 zone. At the time of writing, the top cryptocurrency, traded at $30,284, noting a 4.11% price rise, over the last day.

While the BTC gains instilled some confidence in the market participants, analysts believed that market gains wouldn’t sustain for long with volatility still high. Data analytics site, Glassnode, tweeted that Bitcoin dropped below $30,000, as inflation fears and the Fed’s readiness for “short-term pain” rattled markets.

Notably, BTC was down by 58% from its all-time high price, while SPX was down by 18%, NDX was down by 30%, and US bonds have fallen by 15% from their ATH.

#Bitcoin dropped below $30k as inflation fears and the Fed’s readiness for “short-term pain” rattled markets. Drawdowns from ATH

– $BTC -58%

– $SPX -18%

– $NDX -30%

– US bonds -15% Deep dive into the latest #BTC outlook in times of extreme fear 👉 https://t.co/6l2GtLazpS pic.twitter.com/SgwofvRnwY — 𝗡𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰 (@Negentropic_) May 13, 2022

Top market movers

Despite the larger bearish blues, some altcoins took advantage of BTC’s short-term gains as their prices took a bullish turn. At the time of writing, with BTC back above the psychological $30,000 mark, most of the top altcoins like ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, and AVAX were trading in the green on their daily charts.

Ethereum traded at $2,079.78, noting 5.61% daily gains, while BNB was up by almost 9%, in the last 24-hours. Fantom’s price performance has also been decent in the last week. FTM traded at $0.3654, noting 19.87% gains, over the last day.

Privacy tokens like ZEC and XMR were up by 21.32% and 17% in the last 24-hours. Of late, privacy tokens have often charted bullish price trajectories when the larger crypto market is down.

That said, DeFi token MKR was one of the top gainers of the last week. At the time of writing, MKR traded at $1,575.27, noting 10.28% daily and 30.90% weekly gains. MKR had reversed the losses made in the first week of May.

Top news from the crypto verse

A positive development in the crypto space came from Nigeria, where the nation’s Securities and Exchange Commission has released new rules to guide the issuance, custody, and exchange of digital assets and classify them as securities.

In other news, Chile was still considering whether to move forward with a central bank digital currency (CBDC), despite the earlier disclosed plans to have a proposal ready by early this year.

That said, the Terra ecosystem fall still stood as one of the top stories, in the last week. Earlier today, an FXEmpire article highlighted how Binance’s Changpeng “CZ” Zhao cleared the exchange’s name as rumors about Binance investing in Terra surfaced on crypto Twitter. CZ also questioned the idea of hard forking the Terra blockchain to revive the LUNA and UST ecosystems.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

