Weekapaug Lithium Rebrands Amid Clean Energy Focus

Weekapaug Lithium Ltd. plans to rebrand as Protium Clean Energy Corp. to align with its clean energy mission and continues to explore opportunities in hydrogen, lithium, and other critical minerals. The company is actively engaging in technological advancements to enhance its exploration strategies in Ontario and Quebec.

