WEEKAHEAD-Indian rupee likely to recover, bond yields seen rangebound

By Dharamraj Dhutia and Sethuraman N R

MUMBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee, coming off its biggest weekly decline in more than a month, is likely to recover this week while bond yields are expected to be rangebound, taking cues from the U.S. peers.

The rupee INR=IN dropped 0.6% last week, its worst performance in seven weeks over worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer. The rupee on Friday hit 82.75, the lowest level in two months.

A better week is expected for the rupee, thanks to the pullback on the dollar index following the U.S jobs data, traders said.

The dollar index =USD tumbled on Friday and near-maturity U.S. yields retreated after data showed the U.S. economy added the fewest jobs in two-and-a-half years in June.

This week it will be all about the inflation data. Both U.S. and Indian inflation data for June is due on Wednesday

It will provide more clarity on each country's rate trajectories, turning this a crucial week for the rupee, said Jigar Trivedi, senior research analyst for currencies and commodities at Reliance Securities.

Meanwhile, the benchmark India bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1609% on Friday, having risen four basis points (bps) last week, the same as the week before.

The yields tracked their U.S. peers higher as investors not only priced in bets that the Fed will raise rates in July but will do so again later this year.

Traders said the next key level for India's benchmark yield should be around 7.20%. They expect the benchmark yield to drift in the 7.11-7.20% range this week.

They also anticipate bond yields to get a lift in the near term since both the federal government and states have scheduled heavy debt supply until September.

"The biggest pain point now is demand-supply metrics, which were attractive in April-June due to unusual buying by long-only players and a hefty redemption of bonds," said VRC Reddy, treasury head of Karur Vysya Bank.

"The July-September quarter is a dry period without many redemptions, but aided with strong supply."

KEY EVENTS:

• India May industrial output - July 12, Wednesday (5:30 p.m. IST)

• India June CPI inflation - July 12, Wednesday (5:30 p.m. IST)

• U.S. June CPI - July 12, Wednesday (6:00 p.m. IST)

• U.S. initial jobless claim for week to July 3 - July 13, Thursday (6:00 p.m. IST)

• India's June wholesale price inflation - July 14, Friday (12:00 p.m IST)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.