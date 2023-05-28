WEEKAHEAD-Indian rupee, bond yields to keep eye on US yields, Fed expectations

By Sethuraman N R and Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee and government bond yields will look for direction from U.S. Treasuries and investor expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate move at its next meet.

Last week, the rupee inched up against the U.S. dollar to 82.5750. The USD/INR encountered resistance multiple times at 82.80-82.85, which likely discouraged fresh long positions, traders said.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) prior intervention at near the 83-level is proving to be quite effective in keeping a lid on volatility, said Anindya Banerjee, head of research - FX and interest rates at Kotak Securities.

The rupee this week will be eyeing the reaction of the U.S. yields to U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy reaching a tentative deal over the weekend to raise the debt ceiling.

The 2-year U.S. yield climbed to 4.64% in Asia, its highest since March 10. The odds of Fed rate hike climbed to 2-in-3. Most Asian currencies weakened while equities were higher.

The U.S. debt ceiling deal should help risk, a positive for rupee, but what is more important for rupee and other EM currencies is what happens to U.S. yields, a trader said.

The dollar index =USD was marginally lower in Asia trading, having rallied for three straight weeks. The dollar has been helped by the resilient U.S. data and the broadly hawkish comments from Fed policymakers.

Meanwhile, Indian government bond yields last week gave up a fall witnessed at the start of the week, and ended largely unchanged, amid relentless spike in U.S. yields.

The benchmark bond yield IN072633G=CC stayed around the key 7% mark for most of last week, and ended at 7.0081% on Friday. Traders expect the benchmark yield to move in the 6.96% to 7.06% range this week.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR has risen nearly 40 basis points over the last two weeks and is expected to hurt appetite for local debt.

Amid a lack of major cues, traders will keenly eye India's growth data for January-March and the previous financial year, which may provide crucial guidance to the RBI ahead of its monetary policy decision on June 8.

"We expect January-March growth at 4.9% on-year, and see growth at 6.5%, 5.9% and 8.1% respectively for the current quarter, July-September and October-December respectively," Goldman Sachs said.

KEY EVENTS:

• U.S. May consumer confidence - May 30 (7:30 p.m IST) • India Jan-March growth data - May 31 (5:30 p.m. IST)

• U.S. week to May 15 - initial jobless claim - June 1 (6:00 p.m. IST)

• U.S. May non-farm payroll and unemployment rate - June 2 (6:00 p.m IST)

