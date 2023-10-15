WEEKAHEAD-India rupee watches oil prices, bond yields eye RBI action

By Dharamraj Dhutia and Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee risks slipping to a record low this week in wake of surging oil prices, while bond investors will eye the central bank's action on debt sales.

Brent crude soared 5.7% on Friday on investors pricing in the possibility that the conflict in the Middle East could widen after Israel began ground raids inside the Gaza Strip.

"What may finally break the deadlock (on rupee) is oil prices. This potentially could be a more volatile week than the last and the main question will be what will the RBI do," a forex trader at a bank said.

The rupee was in a narrow 15-paisa range last week, largely thanks to the Reserve Bank of India's intervention. The rupee closed at 83.2625 last Friday, nearly unchanged week-on-week and just shy of the 83.29 record low.

The RBI has been selling in non-deliverable forwards and over-the-counter markets, and possibly in futures markets," said Anil Bhansali, head treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Following the U.S. inflation data, the focus this week shifts to the U.S. retail sales print due on Tuesday and housing numbers. Plus, there are several Fed speakers lined up to speak this week.

BONDS

Bond yields eased last week, with the benchmark ending marginally lower after rising in the preceding two weeks.

The benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.3166%, down two basis points (bps) for the week - after rising 19 bps in the previous two weeks.

Market participants expect it to be in a wide 7.27%-7.40% range this week, with a major focus on the developments in the RBI's open market operations (OMO).

Bond yields have remained elevated since the central bank announced its intention to conduct bond sales via auctions, with the market expecting sales of 500 billion rupees ($6.01 billion) and auctions conducted within this quarter.

The RBI has also signalled it would keep rates high and liquidity tight to bring inflation closer to its 4% target, limiting downside in yields.

"Bond yields may harden further, and not fall much below 7.30% as oil prices and U.S. yields have started rising again. The timing of the RBI's first OMO sale would be the next crucial trigger, said VRC Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

Traders will also continue to keep an eye on U.S. yields and oil prices amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

KEY EVENTS: ** India September WPI inflation - Oct. 16, Monday (12:00 p.m. IST) - (Reuters poll - 0.50%, prior - (-0.52%))

** U.S. Sept retail sales - Oct. 17, Tuesday (6:00 p.m. IST)

** U.S. Sept industrial output - Oct. 17, Tuesday (6:45 p.m. IST)

** U.S. Sept housing starts number - Oct. 18, Wednesday (6:00 p.m. IST)

** U.S. initial weekly jobless claims week to Oct. 9 - Oct. 19, Thursday (6:00 p.m. IST) ** U.S. Sept existing homes sales - Oct. 19, Thursday (7:30 p.m. IST)

($1 = 83.2550 Indian rupees)

