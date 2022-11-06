WEEKAHEAD-INDIA-Rupee seen rangebound, bond yields to rise unless U.S. inflation surprises

By Anushka Trivedi and Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to hold its recent narrow range this week, while bond yields are likely to keep tracking their U.S. peers higher, as the lack of major events keeps assets searching for direction.

The rupee INR=IN climbed to 82.44 per dollar on Friday, after the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS rallied on reports the country might be considering relaxing some COVID curbs, although Chinese authorities have not said anything about easing its zero-COVID policy.

Despite the gain, the rupee closed flat last week. Traders were not very hopeful that Friday's rally would extend this week given the lack of cues, except for the U.S. inflation report that traders say is not expected to surprise much.

Moreover, importers have been buying dollars if the USD/INR pair moves below 82.50 and the Reserve Bank of India seems to be protecting it at 82.80-82.90 levels, a foreign exchange trader with a private bank said.

"We are not likely to see a break of that range unless there is a change in risk sentiment dramatically. That's when the lower end of 82.20 will be tested," they said.

"Still, I think the buy-the-dip situation remains intact because inflows into any asset are not yet strong."

Indian government bond yields are expected to track U.S. yields this week as well, with risks tilted towards the upside, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish commentary last week that doused hopes of a policy pivot anytime soon.

The 10-year bond yield IN072632G=CC gained five basis points to 7.4691% last week and traders are expecting it to trade in a 7.45%-7.53% band this week.

"One more time we saw a reversal from the 7.50%-level for the benchmark and unless there is a stronger negative trigger, these levels may not be broken," a fixed income trader with a private lender said.

The key event for the week is U.S. inflation data on Thursday, which has been coming in hot and become a headache for the country's central bank.

Those looking for signs of a Fed pivot based on the inflation print will have to wait much longer as "we definitely do not foresee" headline and core inflation coming down significantly before next summer, Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING, wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: anushka.trivedi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/Twitter: @anushkat96))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.