WEEKAHEAD-INDIA-Rupee seen lower, bond yields may see uptick

By Dharamraj Dhutia and Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to weaken marginally this week, with the focus on U.S. economic data and broad moves in the dollar, while government bond yields could see an upside given the caution that has set in recently.

Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank warning monetary policy would not ease any time soon as well as weak U.S. data forced investors to shun risk assets, hurting the rupee and other emerging market currencies.

This week, U.S. housing data, consumer confidence data and the final reading on third-quarter growth will help traders assess the outlook for the world's largest economy.

The mounting concerns over the global growth outlook and its impact on overall risk appetite as well as the dollar index will be key for the Indian rupee, a trader with a private bank said.

Last week, the rupee INR=IN finished 0.7% lower at 82.87 per dollar. Traders expect the currency to move in the 82.50-83.20 range this week.

Traders consider the 83 level a key psychological level for the rupee, alongside the record low of near 83.30, and reckon the Reserve Bank of India will support the currency near these levels.

On rupee premiums, the 1-year is hovering around 2%. A higher USD/INR spot could renew pressure on premiums, traders said.

Meanwhile, Indian government bond yields are expected to trend upwards given the lack of any major positive cues, while the major focus will be on the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's December meeting.

The RBI raised the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25% at that meeting, in which Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted inflation concerns.

The benchmark government bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.2768% on Friday, having dipped 2 basis points for the week.

Bond yields had started last week with an easing trend after data showed U.S. and Indian inflation eased. But they reversed course after the Fed raised rates by 50 bps and said it will continue raising them in 2023 to fight inflation.

The benchmark bond yield is expected to move in a narrow range of 7.26%-7.35% this week, with high chances of the upper end being tested, said a trader with a private bank.

"For the benchmark, 7.26% should act as a bottom, which may not be broken in December," the fixed income trader added.

KEY EVENTS:

India RBI Dec meting minutes - Dec 21, Weds, 5:30 p.m. IST

US Oct-Dec final GDP - Dec 22, Thurs, 7:30 p.m. IST

