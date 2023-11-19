WEEKAHEAD-India rupee likely to be rangebound, bond traders eye Treasuries, oil

By Dharamraj Dhutia and Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to continue trading in a narrow range this week, while bond traders will watch U.S. Treasuries and crude oil prices before pushing yields further down.

The rupee is expected to be in a 83.00-83.35 range to the U.S. dollar, according to Anindya Banerjee, head research - FX and interest rates at Kotak Securities.

Last week, softer U.S. inflation and labor data bolstered Asian currencies but the rupee was unable to break out of a range it has held since the middle of September.

The Indian currency traded in a 83.00 to 83.33 range last week, and settled at 83.27 on Friday.

"There is no big U.S. data release this week, not that it has mattered much (for the rupee)," a forex trader said,

"Unless you have a major risk episode, it's very safe to say that it will be a quiet week."

Technically, a breakdown below 82.95-83 will pull the USD/INR to 82.50, while a move above 83.35-83.40 could lead to a quick move higher, he said.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting, due during U.S. trading hours on Tuesday, will provide insights to investors on how well placed current expectations on interest rates are.

The Indian 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended eight basis point (bps) lower at 7.2168% last week, tracking a sharp decline in oil prices and U.S. bond yields.

India's benchmark yield posted its biggest weekly decline in six months last week.

Traders see the Indian 10-year bond in a 7.15%-7.25% range this week, with focus on further moves in Treasuries.

U.S. bond yields plunged last week as inflation print for October was softer-than-expected, which reaffirmed bets that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates anymore, with speculation shifting to a rate cut in the first half of 2024.

Oil prices also tumbled, as investors were worried about demand from large consumers. The benchmark Brent crude contract fell to its lowest level in four months.

Meanwhile, uncertainty over additional debt sales from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) persist, limiting downside in yields.

India's banking system liquidity has largely stayed in deficit since the RBI announced its bond sale plan in early October, leading to uncertainty over timing of the sales.

The degrees of freedom to conduct bond sales is likely to dwindle beyond the current quarter and the RBI's "conservative reaction function" confirms limited overall scope to carry out these sales, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership said.

"...This is a key reason bond yields have also edged lower after the sharp rise on policy day. We continue to expect (RBI) Governor to keep up the possibility of these sales alive however in the next policy meeting as well," the primary dealership said.

Bond traders await cues on whether Indian bonds would be added to Bloomberg Global Aggregate and the Emerging Market Local Currency indexes, after JPMorgan included Indian bonds in its emerging market index in September.

KEY EVENTS:

** U.S. Oct existing home sales - Nov. 21, Tuesday (8:30 p.m. IST)

** U.S. Oct durable goods - Nov. 22 Wednesday (7:00 p.m. IST)

** U.S. initial weekly jobless claims week to Nov. 13 - Nov. 22, Thursday (7:00 p.m. IST) ** U.S. Nov U Mich sentiment retail sales - Nov. 22 Wednesday (8:30 p.m. IST)

** U.S. Nov S&P Global manufacturing, services and composite PMI flash - Nov. 24 Friday (8:15 p.m. IST)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Nimesh Vora; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.