WEEKAHEAD-India rupee eyes oil prices and US inflation, bond yields may dip

By Dharamraj Dhutia and Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee's performance this week will depend on oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields, while the bond yields are expected to dip due to the lingering impact of the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's emerging market debt index.

The rupee last week ended at 82.93 and traded in an 82.82 to 83.26 range amid likely intervention by the central bank and JPMorgan including India in its flagship emerging market bond index. A similar range is expected to hold this week.

"The range is now between 82.80 and 83.30 on spot," Anindya Banerjee, head research - FX and interest rates at Kotak Securities, said.

"Strong dollar index and rising U.S. bond yields are not allowing the USD/INR to sustain at lower levels. And, oil prices are in a bullish trend and can become a major troubling factor (for rupee) above $100."

Brent crude, due to supply concerns, reached a year-to-date high of $95.96 early last week. It has since pulled back but is still up about 8% this month.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is at its highest level since 2007 on bets that the Federal Reserve will hold rates higher for longer. Bond investors will keep an eye on the August U.S. core PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) data, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due Friday.

The benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC ended largely unchanged at 7.1570% on Friday.

Market participants expect the yield to be in the 7.08% to 7.18% zone this week as underlying sentiment will remain positive after JPMorgan said it will include India in its widely tracked emerging market debt index, setting the stage for billions of dollars of inflows.

"We estimate this implies direct inflows of $20billion-$25billion over the course of next 18-21 months, but some front-loading of inflows cannot be discounted," Barclays said in a note.

Bond yields had eased on Friday, with the benchmark yield hitting two-month lows, but the move was reversed on profit booking and JPMorgan's plan to stagger the inclusion.

The inclusion will begin on June 28, 2024, and extend over 10 months with 1% increments on its index weighting, JPMorgan said, adding that India is expected to reach the maximum weighting of 10%.

Inclusion could be a push factor to prompt foreign inflows into India and foreign investors are likely to be more active in the Indian fixed income market, including the G-sec market, its onshore FX market, its offshore NDF FX market and onshore/offshore swap market, Morgan Stanley said.

Meanwhile, elevated U.S. yields as well as crude oil prices will continue to act as sentiment dampeners in the near term. The 10-year U.S. yield hit a fresh 16-year high, while crude hovered around $90 per barrel.

KEY EVENTS:

** U.S. September consumer confidence - Sept. 26, Tuesday (7:30 p.m. IST)

** U.S. August new home sales - Sept. 26, Tuesday (7:30 p.m. IST)

** U.S. August durable goods - Sept. 27, Wednesday (6:00 p.m. IST)

** U.S. April-June GDP final - Sept. 27, Wednesday (6:00 p.m. IST)

** U.S. initial weekly jobless claims week to Sept. 18 - Sept. 28, Thursday (6:00 p.m. IST)

** India's August infrastructure output - Sept. 29, Friday (5:30 p.m. IST)

** U.S. August core PCE price index - Sept. 29, Friday (6:00 p.m. IST)

** U.S. September U Mich Sentiment final - Sept. 29, Friday (7:30 p.m. IST)

** India's Apr-Jun current account balance

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Nimesh Vora; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((nimesh.vora@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6921 7896;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.