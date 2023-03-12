WEEKAHEAD-INDIA-Indian rupee to stay resilient, bond yields to track US peers in data-heavy week

By Anushka Trivedi and Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to stay resilient in a data-packed week, while government bond yields are seen tracking U.S. yields.

The rupee INR=INended little changed at 82.04 per dollarlast week but held up better than its Asian counterparts, which tumbled after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell effectively promised more interest rate hikes.

The local currency would probably hold its recent 81.80-82.50 range, barring any big surprises in the U.S. inflation data due mid-week, traders said.

Markets have already raised their expectations of a 50-basis point (bps) hike, but the rupee didn't react much thanks to rising capital inflows as the fiscal year draws to a close.

"If the dollar index rises (to 106-levels), the rupee may come under some pressure but remain within its narrow range and, hence, show resilience in a broader sense," said Jigar Trivedi, senior research analyst, currencies and commodities at Reliance Securities.

Only major triggers such as foreign investor inflows and dollar depreciation could make it breach the lower end of the range, he added.

Also due over the course of the week is India's February trade data. A sequential decline in trade deficit could spark a cut in the fiscal 2023 current account deficit estimates and emerge as a big boost to the rupee, economists have said.

India's benchmark bond yield IN072632G=CC ended lower at 7.4321% on Friday, tracking a decline in U.S. yields, especially on the shorter end.

However, the yield was nearly flat for a second consecutive week, after having risen by an aggregate of 15 bps in the three preceding weeks.

Retail inflation in India likely eased to 6.35% in February, but stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper threshold for a second straight month, a Reuters poll of 43 economists showed.

If there are any major downside surprises in inflation, yields of longer-duration bonds may ease but the move in shorter-tenor yields is expected to remain capped on bets of tighter liquidity conditions in the coming weeks, traders said.

Market participants expect the benchmark bond yield to move in the 7.38%-7.48% band this week, the range being a strong technical upside and downside.

"We expect bonds to remain volatile because of renewed rate hike fears. The risks of the 10-year testing the upside are more because of renewed inflationary pressures," said Parijat Agrawal, fixed income head at Union Asset Management.

"We expect the RBI to hike rates by 25 bps in April as core inflation remains sticky."

KEY EVENTS:

India Feb CPI Inflation - March 13, Monday (5:30 p.m. IST)

India Feb WPI Inflation - March 14, Tuesday (12:00 p.m. IST)

U.S. Feb CPI - March 14, Tuesday (6:00 p.m. IST)

China Feb Industrial Output - March 15, Wednesday (7:30 a.m. IST)

China Feb Retail Sales - March 15, Wednesday (7:30 a.m. IST)

U.S. Feb Retail Sales - March 15, Wednesday (6:00 p.m. IST)

U.S. Feb Industrial Production - March 17, Friday (6:45 p.m. IST)

India Feb trade data - March 10-17

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi and Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: anushka.trivedi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.