WEEKAHEAD-Fed, oil prices to steer Indian rupee, bond yields

MUMBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The direction of the Indian rupee as well as government bond yields this week will be dictated by the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and which way oil prices move from their 10-month highs.

The rupee is expected to trade in an 82.80-83.30 range, with risks seen on the downside, a forex trader at a bank said. The rupee ended at 83.1850 on Friday.

While the Fed is widely expected to maintain its policy rate on Wednesday, the focus will be on its projections for interest rates and inflation.

At present, investors are unsure there will be another rate hike this year but they see a high probability of rate cuts starting from June, traders have said.

Morgan Stanley predicts a more dovish tone, expecting the Fed to, on net, further soften its message that more tightening may be needed.

The Fed apart, rupee traders will keep a watch on oil prices, which have surged 25% so far this quarter and about 8.5% this month.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC dropped four basis points (bps) last week to end at 7.1644% on Friday.

Market participants expect the yield to be in the 7.10% to 7.20% zone this week, with the Fed taking over as the major trigger.

Last week, bond yields dropped as appetite improved due to rising optimism about Indian debt being included in global bond indices. Even foreign investors have stepped up purchases.

However, like last week, the constant rise in Treasury yields and oil prices will be dampeners.

"Though there is more conviction this time around for inclusion, factors like tight liquidity conditions, elevated U.S. yields and oil prices are acting as strong deterrents," a trader with a foreign bank said.

India's banking system liquidity is expected to slip into deficit amid tax outflows and only a partial rollback of incremental cash reserve ratio maintenance by the central bank.

"Talk of Indian bonds being included in global bond indices has resurfaced again and should that play out, forex flows may flip, leading to liquidity accretion," ICICI Securities Primary Dealership economists Prasanna A and Abhishek Upadhyay said in a note.

KEY EVENTS:

** U.S. August housing starts Sept. 19, Tuesday (6:00 p.m. IST)

** U.S. Fed fund target rate, Sept. 20, Wednesday (11:30 p.m. IST)

** Bank of England Bank rate, Sept. 21 - Thursday (4:30 p.m. IST)

** U.S. initial weekly jobless claims week to Sept. 11 - Sept. 21, Thursday (6:00 p.m. IST)

** U.S. August existing home sales, Sept. 21, Thursday (7:30 p.m. IST)

** U.S. Sept. S&P Global manufacturing, services and composite PMI - Sept. 22 Friday (7:15 p.m. IST)

** Bank of Japan rate decision, Sept. 22 - Friday

