WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Zambian kwacha seen stronger, Kenyan shilling weaker

LUSAKA, April 14 (Reuters) - Zambia's currency is set to gain versus the U.S. dollar next week as Kenya's weakens. Ugandan and Tanzanian currencies will likely hold steady.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to post more gains against the dollar next week due to support from the central bank which has been selling hard currency in the market.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 17.3750 per dollar from 17.5000 at the close of business a week ago.

"The local unit is expected to remain bullish against

hard currency in the short term as the central bank continues to

regularly offload forex into the market while demand remains

moderate as buyers anticipate the rate to drop to lower levels," Access Bank ACCESS.GH said in a note.

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling KES= is seen on the weaker side on the back of elevated demand for dollars from importers in sectors like manufacturing, energy, telecoms and others, traders said.

At 0810 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 115.35/55, compared with last Thursday's close of 115.20/40.

"We have a bit of significant demand coming through from importers which should keep the unit under some pressure," said a trader at one commercial bank, adding most demand was coming from firms in the manufacturing and energy sectors.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen trading stable amid scant demand for hard currency during the short trading week because of the long Easter holiday, traders said.

At 0811 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,515/3,525, compared with last Thursday's close of 3,542/3,552.

"Activity will generally be limited because of the long Easter weekend we're going into ... so my sense is that we won't see much change to the levels currently prevailing," said an independent foreign exchange trader in the capital Kampala.

He said the shilling will likely oscillate in the 3,510-3,530 range in the coming days.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady as demand for the dollar from the energy and manufacturing sectors matches inflows from agricultural exports as the harvest season begin.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,316/2,326 on Thursday, nearly the same as recorded at last week’s close.

"Tanzania's government is putting in place measures to reduce costs and ensure local production keeps pace with domestic demand, such as supporting increased sunflower production to boost cooking oil supply," said Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a Nairobi-based FX trading firm.

"Given these government interventions, we expect the shilling to remain steady in the coming days."

(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Hereward Holland, Elias Biryabarema and Nuzulack Dausen; Compiled by Chris Mfula; Editing by David Holmes)

((chris.mfula@thomsonreuters.com;+260966882814))

