WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Zambian currency seen under pressure, Kenya's flat

Zambia's currency is expected to face pressure against the U.S. dollar next week, as Kenya's holds steady.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to remain under mild pressure against the dollar next week as festive season demand for hard currency continues outweigh supply.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second largest copper producer at 16.5250 per dollar from 16.3642 at the close of business a week earlier.

"The local unit is under pressure due to reduced dollar injections from the central bank and increased festivity import appetite," one commercial bank trader said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to remain stable next week due to subdued market activity during the festive season, traders said.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.95/113.15 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 112.90/113.10.

"We expect the Kenya shilling to remain stable underpinned by quiet activity in the market due to the holidays," said a trader at one commercial bank.

Most Popular