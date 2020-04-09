WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Zambia, Uganda currencies seen soft, Kenya's stable

LUSAKA, April 9 (Reuters) - Zambian and Ugandan currencies are expected to remain on the back foot in the coming week while Kenya's will likely hold steady.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to remain under pressure against the U.S. dollar next week as COVID-19 hits productivity and debt service obligations drain hard currency.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 18.6240 per dollar down from a close of 18.5140 a week ago.

"The kwacha is expected to continue trading on the back foot due to issues brought about by the coronavirus and debt servicing," one commercial bank trader said.

Glencore's GLEN.L Zambian subsidiary Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) shuttered its mining operations on April 8 but continued to process material it has on site in its smelter and refinery until further notice, citing COVID-19.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is expected to trade with a weakening bias in the coming days as supplies of hard currency start to dwindle on the back of a coronavirus-induced economic lockdown.

At 1003 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,795/3,805, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,780/3,790.

"Going forward we anticipate supplies of hard currency to really get constrained considering the hit on exports," said a trader at one of the commercial banks.

Uganda has imposed some of the strictest measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus including a total ban on both public and private transport, closure of all but the most essential of businesses and a ban on all public gatherings.

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling KES= is seen stable in the coming week, drawing support from slow trading activity and potential dollar inflows from credit the Kenyan government is seeking from international lenders to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 106.10/30 per dollar, compared with 105.75/95 at last Thursday's close.

"What I am waiting for is the Kenyan government request to IMF and World bank for (credit) facilities, we're keeping our eyes open on that front for announcements," said a senior trader from one commercial bank.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Elias Biryabarema and John Ndiso;Compiled by Chris Mfula; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((+260966882814;chris.mfula@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.