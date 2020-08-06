WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Zambia kwacha still under pressure, Uganda's shilling seen firming

KAMPALA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Zambia's kwacha is next week seen coming under pressure due to increased demand for the U.S. dollar, while Uganda's shilling is expected to firm.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to remain under pressure against the U.S. dollar next week due to increasing demand for hard currency.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second largest copper producer at 18.3300 per dollar from 18.2140 at the close of trading a week ago.

"In the absence of other key economic drivers the pair will take nods from supply and demand, and the local unit is expected to continue on its bearish trajectory," Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO) said in a note.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to be on the weaker side for the coming week as demand for the dollar remains persistent and on a lack of foreign currency inflows into the country.

"As the country opens up, we might see flows coming in, export proceeds as well. But we do not see that happening in the coming week," an analyst from a commercial bank in Nairobi said.

For the coming week analysts expect the shilling to trade at 108.00/108.50 compared to last Thursday's close of 107.60/107.90.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen trading with a firming tone in the coming days, on the back of a generally subdued appetite for foreign currency from retail merchandise importers.

At 0900 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,683/3,693, unchanged from last Thursday's close.

"Because of a depressed economy, retail sales I think are marginal... so we're seeing a big drop in demand from importers in that area," said an independent foreign exchange trader in the capital Kampala.

He said the shilling will likely hold in the 3,680-3,700 band in the coming days.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to slightly weaken next week due to increased demand for dollars from importers in energy and manufacturing sectors.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,320/30 on Thursday, slightly down from 2,315/2,324 recorded a week earlier.

"Pressure on the currency is a trickle-down from an end-of-month pick-up in dollar demand from importers, especially in the energy sector during the Eid holiday," said Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a Nairobi-based FX trading firm.

(Reporting by Nairobi newsroom, Chris Mfula, and Elias Biryabarema; Compiled by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.