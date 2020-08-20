WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Tanzania shilling to firm, Kenya's to weaken

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Tanzania's shilling is expected to gain ground against the U.S. dollar in the next week, while Kenya's will weaken, traders said.

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling is seen weakening due to dollar demand from merchant importers and firms in the energy sector, which normally increases in the last days of the month.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 108.00/20 compared with last Thursday's close of 108.25/45. The shilling hit an all-time low on Wednesday of 108.50/70.

"We're going into end of month period, (dollar) demand will be strong while there are no inflows in the market ... so I expect the shilling to weaken," said a trader at one of the commercial banks.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling is expected to hold steady, with commercial banks expecting a surge of inflows from charities and exporters of commodities that traditionally occurs toward month-end.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,675/3,685, compared with last Thursday's close of 3,670/3,680.

"If the traditional month-end flows from NGOs, tea, coffee and other sources are healthy I see the unit holding its ground around current levels," said a trader at one commercial bank. Most charities receive their money in dollars and convert it to pay local expenses.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's Shilling is expected to gain due to increased dollar inflows from farm exports and tourism.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,315/2,325 per dollar, from 2,320/2,330 at last Thursday's close.

"We foresee the shilling strengthening slightly in the coming week on increased inflows from agricultural exports and recovery in tourism," Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a Nairobi-based FX trading firm said in a market report. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema and Nuzulack Dausen; Compiled by George Obulutsa; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AFRICA CURRENCIES/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.