WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Nigerian, Zambian and Kenyan currencies seen easing against dollar

ABUJA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Nigerian, Zambian and Kenyan currencies are expected to ease in the week to Thursday, on thin dollar supply as 2022 draws to an end, while the Ugandan shilling is seen firmer, traders said.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGN= is likely to ease on the official spot market in the coming week after it dropped to a two-months low and fell on the forwards market NGNNDFOR=, traders said.

The naira eased to 457 per dollar on the official market on Thursday, lower than last week's trading band of 450 naira to 452 naira. The unit firmed to 740 naira on the parallel market.

"The year is ending ... I don't expect it to strengthen," one trader at a commercial bank. "It will remain stable with a bias of depreciation."

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to lose more ground against the dollar next week due to elevated levels of hard currency demand amid subdued supply.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 18.0200 per dollar from 17.7500 at the close of business a week ago.

"The kwacha continues to depreciate as the trade off between market demand and supply take their toll," Access Bank ACCESS.GH said in a note.

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling KES= is seen extending its long run of losses over the Christmas period as hard currency inflows dry up.

At 0856 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 123.10/30 to the dollar, compared to last Thursday's close of 122.85/123.05.

"Volumes will thin out slightly. We might see demand pick up but inflows will subside," said one trader at a commercial bank. "The shilling will weaken through the festive period."

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen trading with a firming tone, underpinned by inflows of hard currency from Ugandans working abroad returning for December holidays.

At 1227 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,636/3,646, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,657/3,667

"The market dynamics favour a stronger shilling because of mainly strong remittance flows," said an independent foreign exchange trader in the capital Kampala.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, Chris Mfula, Hereward Holland and Elias Biryabarema Compiled by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((chris.mfula@thomsonreuters.com;))

