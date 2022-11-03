WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Nigeria, Kenya and Zambia currencies to weaken, others stable

DAKAR, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria's, Kenya's and Zambia's currencies are set to weaken against the dollar in the week to Thursday, while Tanzania's, Uganda's and Ghana's will be stable, traders said.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGNP= is expected to depreciate further on the parallel market as individuals rake up dollars to hedge against a central bank plan to mop up liquidity targeted at political spending ahead of presidential election in February.

The naira fell to 860 to the dollar on the parallel market on Thursday, compared to 770 at last Thursday's close. It traded within a range on the official market.

"Until elections, we expect the naira to continue to weaken. The naira is trending towards 900 naira next week," said one trader at a commercial bank.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to weaken due to increased demand for dollars from oil retailing and transport firms.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 121.40/60 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with 121.15/35 to the dollar at last Thursday's close.

The currency weakened to a new record low of 121.50/70 early on Thursday before recovering some of its losses, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

"It is still weakening, reason being there is not much support," a trader at one commercial bank said, noting that petroleum and logistics firms still led in demand for dollars.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to continue depreciating steadily against the dollar as market demand for hard currency remains higher than supply.

Commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 16.3800 to the dollar on Thursday, from a close of 16.2800 a week ago.

"The market has had very low supply of hard currency and dollar demand for imports remains high," one commercial bank trader said.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to remain steady as inflows from retail trade and agriculture exports help offset the demand for dollars.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,327/2,337 on Thursday, unchanged from last Thursday's close.

"The shilling will remain stable next week with inflows from retail business and other normal trade operations supporting the demand of the US dollar from nearly all sectors," a trader at a commercial bank in Dar es Salaam said.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is expected to be broadly stable as hard currency inflows from remittances help cushion the currency.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,790/3,800 on Thursday, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,803/3,813.

"There's a strong inflow of remittances which I think will cushion the shilling," said an independent foreign exchange trader in Kampala.

He said the local unit was likely to oscillate in the 3,780-3,800 range in coming days.

Remittance flows typically spike in the last two months of the year as members of the Diaspora either return to the country or send cash to their relatives for end-of-year celebrations.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to remain relatively stable as President Nana Akufo-Addo reassured investors last week that ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund would not lead to a debt haircut.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed the cedi, which has plummeted in recent weeks, was trading at 13.2 to the dollar on Thursday compared to 13.5 at last Thursday's close.

"With this sustained run set to continue in the coming days, we envisage a potential increase in FX offers from speculators, which could support the cedi to recovery," said GCB Capital Limited Economist Courage Boti.

Christopher Nettey, a trader at Stanbic Bank, said the currency's continuous stability would depend on central bank efforts to clear backlog demand for dollars.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, George Obulutsa, Chris Mfula, Nuzulack Dausen, Elias Biryabarema, Christian Akorlie Compiled by Sofia Christensen Editing by James Macharia Chege)

