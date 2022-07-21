WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX - Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda's currencies seen under pressure

JOHANNESBURG, July 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda's currencies could weaken against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Zambia and Tanzania's currencies may hold steady, traders said.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGNP= could weaken on the parallel market next week after hitting a new low despite a central bank interest rate increase.

The currency was quoted at 643 naira per dollar on Thursday on the unofficial market.

The unit traded in a range of 415 to 430 naira to the dollar on the official market NGN=, compared with a range of 413 to 417 naira in May.

"Amid higher dollar demand and ongoing FX supply constraints, we expect the naira to lose further ground in the coming days," foreign exchange trading firm AZA Finance said in a note.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is seen staying under pressure, but traders said they were seeing reduced market activity ahead of general elections on Aug. 9.

One commercial bank quoted the shilling at 118.60/80 per dollar, compared with 118.10/30 at last Thursday's close.

"We are seeing a bit of a slowdown in overall activity as we build towards the elections. But there is no change in terms of dollar demand being higher than supply," one trader said.

"Demand is coming from the usual sectors like oil and manufacturers, which is keeping the shilling under pressure."

The shilling, which is down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar so far this year, has touched repeated record lows in 2022, driven partly by higher international commodity prices linked to the war in Ukraine and investors exiting local stocks and bonds.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is expected to weaken on the back of strong dollar demand versus low foreign-currency inflows.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,815/3,825 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 3,760/3,770.

"The general sentiment points to a weaker currency down the road, ... so we're seeing strong appetite (for dollars) by interbank players which will continue to prevail in the short term," a trader said.

The shilling has been steadily posting losses and is now 7.2% weaker against the dollar so far this year, according to Refinitiv data.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to hold steady in the coming week due to continued central bank support as demand for the dollar builds up.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 16.6100 per dollar from a close of 16.4700 a week ago.

"The central bank remains the major supplier of forex in the market to meet current market demand," Access Bank said in a note.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady as dollar inflows from companies' operations match demand from importers.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,327/2,337 to the dollar on Thursday, the same level as a week earlier.

"We don't foresee any major changes in the shilling next week. We expect inflows from normal companies' operations to support the current demand of the U.S. dollar," a trader in Dar es Salaam said.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, Elias Biryabarema, Chris Mfula, Nuzulack Dausen and Alexander Winning; Editing by George Obulutsa and Devika Syamnath)

