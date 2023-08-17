WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Most African currencies seen under pressure

NAIROBI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Kenyan, Ugandan, Ghanaian and Zambian currencies are expected to fall in the coming week to Thursday, while Nigeria's naira could hold steady on the official market and gain on the parallel market, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to hit fresh lows in the coming week, weighed down by foreign-exchange demand from general goods importers.

The shilling was trading at 144.15/35 against the dollar on Thursday, compared to 143.50/70 at the end of the session a week ago.

"We are seeing government securities' interest rates moving up, which could help dampen the depreciation, but not stop it," one trader said. "We need more interest rate hikes to attract foreign investors."

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira is seen holding steady on the official market NGN=D1 while gaining further on the parallel market NGNP= after state oil firm NNPC secured a $3 billion loan.

The naira gained sharply on the black market on Thursday, reaching 860 to the dollar compared with a record low of 960 earlier in the week. It was quoted at 789 on the official market.

"The news flow from the NNPC yesterday helped calm the parallel market, and the expectation is that some of the $3 billion will go to the official market to meet dollar demand and improve liquidity," one trader said.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to be under pressure next week as local businesses seek dollars for imports while there has been a drop in foreign-currency supply.

On Thursday the cedi traded at 11.20 to the dollar, versus a close of 11.00 last week Thursday, Refinitiv data showed.

"The cedi has experienced some pressure in recent sessions, mainly on the back of increasing dollar demand from local corporates and reduced forex flows onto the market. We expect the USD/GHS to inch up a tad in coming sessions," said Sedem Dornoo, a trader at Absa Bank Ghana.

"The cedi is experiencing some demand pressures this week due to a slowdown in dollar supply, but it has held its ground on Bank of Ghana interventions," said Chris Nettey, head of trading at Stanbic Bank Ghana.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is expected to weaken, undermined by a central bank interest rate cut.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,728/3,738 to the dollar compared with last Thursday's closing rate of 3,720/3,730.

"After the monetary policy move the common sentiment in the market is bending in the direction of depreciation," said one trader.

The Bank of Uganda cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 9.5%, saying the move aimed to stimulate economic growth as inflation had fallen.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to incur minor losses in the coming week as demand for hard currency continues to outweigh supply.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the kwacha at 19.6900 per dollar from 19.2400 at the close of business a week ago.

"Persistent foreign exchange demand from the energy and manufacturing sectors is one factor behind its failure to sustain an appreciation," Zambia National Commercial Bank said in a research note.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland, Elias Biryabarema, Chris Mfula, Christian Akorlie and Elisha Bala-Gbogbo Editing by Alexander Winning)

((nairobi.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

