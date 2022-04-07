WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenya's shilling to weaken, Zambia kwacha to stabilise

NAIROBI, April 7 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling is expected to ease against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Zambia's kwacha is seen holding steady, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is forecast to weaken due to increased importer demand from companies in the energy and manufacturing sectors.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 115.20/40 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 114.90/115.10.

On Thursday, the shilling touched a new all-time low of 115.25/45 per dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

"Demand is coming in from all sectors; oil companies, importers. We expect the shilling to continue weakening," a trader at one commercial bank said.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= may extend its recent gains, drawing support from central bank mopping up of excess liquidity from the money markets.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,542/3,552, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,575/3,585.

"My reading is we could see some very limited and slow movement on the downward side (strengthening)," said a trader at one of the commercial banks, adding the removal of excess liquidity would trim demand for U.S. dollars.

The Bank of Uganda on Thursday used a seven-day repurchase agreement to mop up excess liquidity although it was unclear how much local currency liquidity they had mopped up.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to hold steady as Zambia's central bank continues to steadily offload dollars into the market.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 17.5250 per dollar from 18.0900 at the close of business a week ago.

"The local unit is expected to trade steadily against the greenback in the short term as the central bank continues to provide sufficient dollar liquidity to meet current market demand," Access Bank ACCESS.GH said.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Elias Biryabarema and Chris Mfula; compiled by George Obulutsa, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

