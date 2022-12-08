WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX- Kenya's shilling to weaken, Ghana cedi to firm

NAIROBI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling and Zambia's kwacha are expected to weaken against the dollar in the next week to Thursday while the Nigerian naira, Tanzania's and Uganda's shillings as well as Ghana cedi will strengthen, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling is forecast to weaken as importers seek dollars to complete orders ahead of the holiday period when market activity cools.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 122.70/90 per dollar, compared to 122.45/65 at last Thursday's close.

In the medium term the central bank is expected to offer more support to the market when the International Monetary Fund's board approve the release of $433 million of funding which was approved in principle in November.

The shilling has lost 7.9% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, touching fresh lows of 122.80/123.00 on Thursday morning, according to Refinitiv data.

"We haven't seen central bank intervene for a few weeks," said a trader at one commercial bank.

"We expect demand to slow down a bit towards the end of the year. Importers are covering themselves for the Christmas period."

Kenya's central bank says it only intervenes to smooth out any volatility in the shilling's trade and it has no preferred rate for it.

UGANDA

Uganda shilling is expected to firm, underpinned by increased dollar inflows from remittances and the central bank's latest lending rate decision.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,735/3,745.

The market was receiving plentiful inflows from Ugandans working outside the country who had returned for December holidays, said one independent foreign exchange trader in the capital Kampala.

"We have a lot of flows from that source (Diaspora workers)," he said, and added the central bank's decision to leave its tight policy stance unchanged this week even after inflation eased would help add extra support to the local unit.

Bank of Uganda on Wednesday left its benchmark rate unchanged at 10% despite a slight decline in inflation in November.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi is expected to appreciate this week on the back of decreased demand for dollars as companies begin to close for year-end holidays.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed the cedi trading at 12.5 to the dollar on Thursday, from 13.8 at last Thursday's close.

"We expect the narrative to continue into next week as some corporates prepare to close shop for the Christmas festivities," said Christopher Nettey, head of trading at Stanbic Bank.

But he noted speculative activity around a debt exchange programme announced last week could offset the currency's newly-found stability.

TANZANIA

Tanzania’s shilling is expected to gain slightly as dollar inflows into sectors such as construction boost the local currency.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,328/2,338 on Thursday, the same level as last Thursday's close.

“Given stronger economic growth recorded in the second quarter, we expect the Shilling to appreciate marginally against the dollar by the end of the year,” a dealer in one of the foreign exchange trading firms, said.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha is likely to continue gradually depreciating against the dollar as demand for hard currency outweighs supply.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 17.4700 per dollar from 17.2700 at the close of business a week ago.

"The kwacha is anticipated to experience losses in the near-term," Access Bank said in a note on Thursday.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira is expected to recover on the parallel market after easing within the week as diaspora remittances lift the currency ahead of the Christmas session and as businesses close for the year, traders said.

The naira was quoted at 750 to the dollar on the parallel market on Thursday, compared to 745 at last Thursday's close. It traded within a range of 445 to 447 on the official market.

"We expect the naira to recover somewhat in the coming week or so, helped by diaspora remittances and businesses winding down for the Christmas holidays," foreign exchange trading firm AZA Finance said in a note. (Reporting by Hereward Holland, Chris Mfula, Elias Biryabarema, Christian Akorlie, Nuzulack Dausen and Chijioke Ohuocha; Compiled by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia Chege) ((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AFRICA CURRENCIES/ (WEEKAHEAD)

