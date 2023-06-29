WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX- Kenya's currency to weaken, Ghana's and Zambia's seen steady, Uganda's to strengthen

DAKAR, June 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling is forecast to lose ground against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Uganda's will strengthen and the Ghanaian and Zambian currencies remain steady, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to weaken due to increased demand for dollars from the energy and manufacturing sectors as well as form traders.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 140.40/60 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's closing rate of 140.30/50.

"We have seen some healthy (dollar) flows coming from remittances and non-governmental organisations, a trader from one commercial bank said, adding that the approaching month-end would boost forex demand.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to remain steady against the dollar this week due to matched demand and supply on the interbank market, traders said.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed the cedi trading at 11.0500 to the dollar on Thursday, compared to 11.0000 at last Thursday's close.

"The cedi has remained stable this week and we expect the same trend to persist in the coming sessions as demand and supply remain matched on the interbank market," said Selasi Kabo, a forex trader at Stanbic Ghana.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to hold steady against the dollar in the coming week due to positive sentiment following the restructuring of Zambia's debt and central bank support.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 17.5700 per dollar, the same level it traded a week ago.

"The kwacha is expected to hold in a narrow range in the near term," Access Bank ACCESS.GH said in a note on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Zambia's central bank offloaded $22 million onto the market to help offset rising demand for the dollar, Access Bank said.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is forecast to gain ground this week on the back of dollar inflows from charities and coffee exporters.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,665/3,675, compared with last Thursday's closing rate of 3,685/3,695.

A trader from one commercial bank said the market was receiving dollars from charities meeting month-end obligations, as well as from exporters of coffee and other commodities.

"These flows will allow the shilling to claw some gains but they will be limited," the trader said.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Christian Akorlie, Chris Mfula Compiled by Sofia Christensen)

