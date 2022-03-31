WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan, Zambian, Nigerian currencies seen under pressure

NAIROBI, March 31 (Reuters) - Kenyan, Nigerian and Zambian currencies are likely to ease against the U.S. dollar next week as Tanzania's marginally gains. Uganda's currency will likely hold steady.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to lose more ground on the back of dollar demand from the energy sector and listed companies paying dividends to their foreign shareholders.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 114.90/115.10 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 114.60/80.

"Demand continues to go up and supply is limited. We'll continue to see it weakening by 5-10 pips every day for the next week," a trader at one commercial bank said.

The shilling has hit a series of fresh all-time lows against the dollar this year, due to pressure from high oil prices, but it is still down just 1.6% for the year so far, according to central bank data, outperforming peers such as the Zambian kwacha and the Ghanaian cedi.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGNP= is expected to ease on the black market after the currency hit a record low this week due to dollar shortages, traders said.

The currency traded at 587 naira per dollar on Thursday on the unofficial market, a record low level it touched last week. The unit traded within a range of 413 to 417 naira on the official market NGN=.

"Given the persistent scarcity of FX, we expect the naira to weaken beyond the 587 low in the coming days," Murega Mungai of African currency broker AZA, wrote in a note.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to face continued pressure against the dollar next week as the foreign exchange market remains characterised by lack of hard currency supply.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 18.0250 per dollar from 17.8014.

Zambia's central Bank this week intervened in the market, injecting some liquidity to cover strategic demand pipelines, Access Bank ACCESS.GH said in a note.

TANZANIA

Tanzania’s shilling TZS= is expected to appreciate slightly next week with high support from inflows from commodity exports.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,316/2,326 on Thursday from 2,315/2,325 recorded at last week’s close.

"We expect the shilling to strengthen in the coming weeks, supported by higher gold prices and inbound investments," Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a Nairobi-based FX firm, said.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen holding steady amid a general slump in demand for dollars triggered by weak consumer spending.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,580/3,590, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,590/3,600.

"What we are hearing from our customers is that consumer spending is poor, that means the demand coming through from importers will generally reflect that dynamic," said a trader at one commercial bank.

He said the shilling is expected to trade mostly in the 3,560-3,580 range in the coming days.

