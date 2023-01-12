WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA FX-Kenyan, Zambian, Ghanaian and Nigerian currencies seen falling

NAIROBI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling, Zambia's kwacha, Ghana's cedi and Nigeria's naira are expected to weaken against the dollar in the week to next Thursday, traders said, while the Tanzanian shilling will hold its ground and Ugandan shilling firm.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is seen weakening on increased demand for dollars from importers, the manufacturing sector and oil-retailing companies.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 123.79/95 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 123.50/70. Earlier on Thursday, the shilling touched a fresh all-time low of 123.80/124.00, Refinitiv data showed.

"The usual (foreign-currency) demand from the usual key players: oil marketers, manufacturing and general importers. It will continue weakening against the dollar. It is bound to be much higher (weaker)," a trader at one commercial bank said.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to maintain its downward trend against the dollar, as hard-currency demand continues to outstrip supply.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 18.5500 per dollar from 18.3900 at the close of business a week ago.

"We expect the local unit to somewhat show a downbeat trend in the short term on the back of increased demand for the hard currency amid erratic supply," Zambia National Commercial Bank said in a research note.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is forecast to weaken in the coming days on increased dollar demand from corporates amid limited supply.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed the cedi trading at 11.5 to the dollar on Thursday, compared to 9.7 at last Thursday's close.

"We expect this narrative to continue into next week with the market keeping a keen eye on the success of the debt exchange on Monday," said Chris Nettey, a trader at Stanbic Bank.

Monday is the deadline to register for Ghana's domestic debt exchange, part of a debt restructuring required for the crisis-hit country to secure International Monetary Fund financing.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGNP= is seen weakening on the parallel market on renewed foreign-currency demand as business activity pick up after the holiday season, traders said.

The naira was quoted at 745 to the dollar on the parallel market on Thursday, compared to 738 at last Thursday's close. It traded within a range of 460 to 462 on the official market NGN=.

"With crude prices moderating and security issues persisting ... we expect FX demand to further weaken the naira in the near term," foreign exchange trading firm AZA Finance said in a note.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is expected to gain as appetite for dollars remains weak, with key economic sectors yet to pick up momentum after the December holidays.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, compared with last Thursday's close of 3,705/3,715.

"We're seeing ... a general slump in (foreign-currency) appetite," said an independent foreign exchange trader in the capital Kampala.

TANZANIA

The Tanzanian shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady next week, a trader said.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,330/2,340 on Wednesday, compared to 2,329/2,339 recorded at last Thursday's close.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Chris Mfula, Elias Biryabarema, Nuzulack Dausen, Christian Akorlie and Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Alexander Winning)

