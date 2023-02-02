WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan, Zambian currencies to ease versus dollar

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling and Zambia's kwacha are forecast to weaken against the dollar in the week to Thursday, while Nigeria's, Tanzania's, Uganda's and Ghana's currencies will be steady, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to weaken next week as continuing demand for dollars from importers in the oil market weigh on the local currency.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 124.50/70 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 124.25/45.

"The shilling is expected to continue to weaken in the coming week and month due to... limited supply of dollars," one trader at a commercial bank said.

Refinitiv data showed the shilling struck a new all-time low on Thursday.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to remain under pressure against the dollar next week as demand for hard currency continues to outweigh supply due to loss of investor confidence brought about by delays in debt restructuring.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 19.3600 per dollar from 19.1100 at the close of business a week ago.

Zambia's central bank will on Feb 13 hike by 2.5 percentage points the proportion of deposit liabilities that commercial banks keep as cash with it on both local and foreign currency deposits, it said in a letter to commercial banks on Wednesday.

"The market has been characterised by weak foreign exchange supply amidst strong demand by market players," the central bank said.

The adjustment to the statutory reserve ratio is aimed at addressing volatility in the exchange rate and safeguarding stability of the foreign exchange market, it said.

NIGERIA

The naira was quoted at 755 to the dollar on the parallel market on Thursday, compared with 753 at last Thursday's close. It traded within a range of 460 to 462 on the official market NGN=.

The launch of the new notes could keep the naira stable around current levels until the new bills go into full circulation, currency trading firm AZA Finance said.

"We anticipate a return to gradual depreciation as normal demand for FX returns."

TANZANIA

The Tanzanian shilling TZS= is expected to remain stable against the dollar next week as the country looks for increased investments in its agriculture sector.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,333/2,343 on Thursday compared with an average of 2,332/2,342 recorded on last week's close.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan spent much of last month overseas seeking investment in the country's agriculture value chain… given the prospects of increased investment, we expect the shilling to remain stable against the dollar in the week ahead," said Kristine Van Helsdingen, a currency dealer at AZA Finance.

UGANDA

The Uganda shilling UGX= is seen trading in a stable range, mostly underpinned by inflows from companies preparing for crude oil production and subdued appetite for hard currency from importers.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,680/3,690, compared with last Thursday's close of 3,675/3,685.

"Demand activity from the importer side has been sagging while on the other hand we're seeing elevated inflows from energy investors," an independent foreign exchange trader in capital Kampala said, referring to companies involved in Uganda's planned crude oil production.

Activity in the sector has accelerated as the country aims to meet its target of starting crude oil production in 2025.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to remain stable in the coming week, after it posted some marginal gains amid demand slowdown and discussions with bondholders on the domestic debt restructuring.

Refinitiv data showed the cedi trading at 12.00 to the dollar on Thursday, the same as last Thursday's close.

Ghana has extended the deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange programme for a fourth time to Feb. 7 to allow for new agreed terms to be finalised and finish discussions with other bondholders.

"We expect the cedi to hold its ground against the dollar into next week, ahead of the new DDEP (Domestic Debt Exchange Programme) deadline", said Chris Nettey, a trader at Stanbic Bank.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya, Chris Mfula, Nuzulack Dausen, Elias Biryabarema; Anait Miridzhanian and Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by James Macharia Chege)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.