WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan, Zambian currencies seen weaker, Uganda's firmer

NAIROBI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kenya and Zambia's local currencies are likely to come under pressure next week while Uganda's is seen firming. Tanzania's currency may hold steady.

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling KES= is seen coming under pressure after lower than expected dollar inflows from the most recent bond auction.

At 0900 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.55/75 against the dollar, the same level as Thursday last week.

"The foreign flows that were expected for the bond auction didn't materialise and we are still seeing a lot of demand from the normal sectors -- oil, energy and banking -- so it's not a very good story for the currency," a trader said.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to face mild pressure against the greenback next week as offshore inflows from this week's bond auction dry up.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 17.4750 per dollar from 18.6670 at the close of business a week ago.

A commercial bank trader said this week's sharp kwacha appreciation was also supported by the central bank, which sold $41.5 million in the market.

"We expect the depreciation pace to be slower considering that most of the demand pipelines have already been dismantled," Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO) said in a note.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling is seen trading with a firming tone, on the back of subdued appetite for dollars from merchandise importers.

At 1044 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,505/3,515, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,515/3,525.

"Demand for dollars from importers has remained generally sluggish even after the economy was fully re-opened...it will take some time to rebound to pre-pandemic levels," said a trader at one commercial bank. Uganda fully re-opened its economy last month.

The trader said the shilling will oscillate in the 3,500-3,520 range.

TANZANIA

The Tanzanian Shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady next week with considerable support from inflows from foreign direct investments and export earnings.

Commercial banks quoted the Shilling at 2,308/2,318 on Thursday, unchanged from last week.

"Given the prospect of foreign currency inflows, we expect to see the Shilling maintain current levels in coming days," Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a Nairobi-based FX trading firm, said.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick, Elias Biryabarema, Nuzulack Dausen and Chris Mfula; Compiled by Chris Mfula; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

