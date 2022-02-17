World Markets

WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan, Zambian currencies seen weaker, Uganda's firmer

Contributors
Maggie Fick Reuters
Elias Biryabarema Reuters
Nuzulack Dausen Reuters
Chris Mfula Compiled by Chris Mfula Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Kenya and Zambia's local currencies are likely to come under pressure next week while Uganda's is seen firming. Tanzania's currency may hold steady.

NAIROBI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kenya and Zambia's local currencies are likely to come under pressure next week while Uganda's is seen firming. Tanzania's currency may hold steady.

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling KES= is seen coming under pressure after lower than expected dollar inflows from the most recent bond auction.

At 0900 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.55/75 against the dollar, the same level as Thursday last week.

"The foreign flows that were expected for the bond auction didn't materialise and we are still seeing a lot of demand from the normal sectors -- oil, energy and banking -- so it's not a very good story for the currency," a trader said.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to face mild pressure against the greenback next week as offshore inflows from this week's bond auction dry up.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 17.4750 per dollar from 18.6670 at the close of business a week ago.

A commercial bank trader said this week's sharp kwacha appreciation was also supported by the central bank, which sold $41.5 million in the market.

"We expect the depreciation pace to be slower considering that most of the demand pipelines have already been dismantled," Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO) said in a note.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling is seen trading with a firming tone, on the back of subdued appetite for dollars from merchandise importers.

At 1044 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,505/3,515, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,515/3,525.

"Demand for dollars from importers has remained generally sluggish even after the economy was fully re-opened...it will take some time to rebound to pre-pandemic levels," said a trader at one commercial bank. Uganda fully re-opened its economy last month.

The trader said the shilling will oscillate in the 3,500-3,520 range.

TANZANIA

The Tanzanian Shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady next week with considerable support from inflows from foreign direct investments and export earnings.

Commercial banks quoted the Shilling at 2,308/2,318 on Thursday, unchanged from last week.

"Given the prospect of foreign currency inflows, we expect to see the Shilling maintain current levels in coming days," Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a Nairobi-based FX trading firm, said.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick, Elias Biryabarema, Nuzulack Dausen and Chris Mfula; Compiled by Chris Mfula; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((chris.mfula@thomsonreuters.com;+260966882814))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular